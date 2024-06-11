Please Let This Update On New Rihanna Music Be True

When megastars like Rihanna announce their latest projects, the recent months of suspicious silence suddenly have an explanation. In Rihanna’s case, fans had been waiting with bated breath for new music. Earlier this month, however, Rihanna instead announced Fenty Hair, which she describes as “a flexible line of products for not only every hair want but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair.”

At the official launch event in Los Angeles on June 10, Rihana took the mic for a few minutes to address the audience, which dutifully recorded and live-streamed. From what has been posted on X né Twitter, we see Rihanna give special thanks to her team of chemists and developers before she explains how hard she’s worked on creating her ideal hair care line. “I promise you, this is probably the longest I've ever taken to create something. But then she adds, “No, I lied, that’s R9.”

The crowd screams and shrieks in laughter, since the singer has yet to release a follow-up to her groundbreaking 2016 album ANTI. On the launch’s red carpet, she told Entertainment Tonight that “music for me is a new discovery, I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I just put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.” She looks at the camera to warn that, “Now I’m prepared, so I’m going to start.” She adds that there is a lot of material to sort through: “I don’t want to neglect the stuff I have so I want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

Fenty Hair will be available to shop June 13. Elsewhere at the launch party, Rihanna — wearing blood-red Bottega Veneta and accessories from some of Bollywood’s favorite jewelry designers — explained that she wanted to focus on products that could strengthen and restore “while I’m out just being fabulous.” She name-drops the brand’s proprietary ingredient, Replenicore-5, which includes Barbados Gooseberry. “So while you're just having a drink, Replenticor-5 is hard at work all day long,” she said. Now that the hair care line is out of the way, maybe she’ll pivot back to music soon.