As we dive head-first into summer, celebs are still hard at work gearing up for releases, whether that’s movies like Inside Out 2 starring Ayo Edebiri, shows like House of the Dragon, or, in Rihanna’s case, new hair products. They’re hitting the road and the red carpet, all the while showing off beauty looks that beat the heat while packing a punch.

The season also comes with lots of travel, naturally, as evidenced by the “vacanza queen” Dua Lipa, who took a boat to Jacquemus’ Capri fashion show in a sturdy, sea-breeze-proof hairstyle. Elsewhere, Chappell Roan performed in on-theme patriotic cosplay, while two actors turned up in frosty eyeshadow (looks like we might have a microtrend in our midst). Keep scrolling to see the best humidity-approved hair and makeup looks of the week.

Olivia Cooke’s Tousled Updo Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The House of the Dragon star attended the Season 2 premiere in London with softly textured hair that complemented her Stella McCartney dress while framing the star of her outfit: a dazzling tiered diamond choker.

Rihanna’s Short Natural Curls John Salangsang/Shutterstock The entrepreneur just celebrated the launch of Fenty Hair, so what better way to promote the line than by showing off her healthy, natural locks?

Chappell Roan’s Lady Liberty Drag Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer on everyone’s minds (and Spotify playlists) performed at Governors Ball, where she came on stage in a massive apple, popping out to reveal Statue of Liberty-style, drag-level makeup complete with spiky lower-lid eyeliner that echoed her crown. As always, her commitment to the bit is admirable.

Joey King’s Minty Eyelid Shimmer John Nacion/UPI/Shutterstock The actress walk the red (yellow) carpet for the Despicable Me 4 premiere in New York in cool green eyeshadow that matched her form-fitting mint Sportmax dress and made her blue eyes pop.

Dua Lipa’s Half-Up, Half-Down ‘Do Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The pop superstar arrived at Jacquemus’ “La Casa” runway show in Capri on June 10, where her slick half-up, half-down style miraculously stayed put during the windy boat ride to the venue.

Caroline Polachek’s Heavy-Duty Eyeliner Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images The singer-songwriter took to the stage at Hermès’ afterparty following their New York runway show. Her red-hot, moto-inspired look by the house matched the severity of her double black eyeliner.

Ariana Grande’s Ladylike Blonde Waves NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images While continuing promo for her latest album Eternal Sunshine on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wicked star styled her blonde hair in pinned-back waves in keeping with her Balmain suit’s demure vibe.

Ayo Edebiri’s Bouncy Blowout Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of Inside Out 2 in Los Angeles, the actress kept her makeup minimal but pumped up the volume in her hair for a feminine touch (that suited her custom robin-egg blue Bottega Veneta suit).

Victoria Pedretti’s Baby Blue Lids Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The actress was seen at Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival dinner at The Odeon on June 10, where her otherwise all-black ‘fit was contrasted by striking powder-blue eyeshadow. Minimal mascara and eyeliner let the monochromatic eye take center stage.