You Can Already Pre-Order Jennie’s Jacquemus Runway Look

Jennie and Jacquemus are a match made in alliterative and fashion heaven. The K-pop star and actor made her way to Capri, Italy, for Jacquemus’ latest runway show, titled “La Casa.” The French designer and It Bag creator is known for bringing the glitterati to far-flung destinations for shows, including Hawaii and the South of France, both of which Jennie attended as a guest. This go-around, Jennie got off the bench, literally and figuratively, to walk the runway for the very first time.

The event took place at Capri’s Casa Malaparte and was a celebration for designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, whose namesake brand just passed the 15 year mark. As he stated via Instagram, “I decided to create my brand after watching ‘Le Mépris’ from Jean-Luc Godard, being inspired by the beauty and modernity of his vision. Today I feel honored to be able to present our next show in Casa Malaparte.” The Godard-directed flick was shot at the house, bringing a cinematic flair and nostalgia to Jacquemus’ show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The likes of Dua Lipa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Manu Ríos took in the fashion under the Italian sun on the house’s sweeping rooftop. Jennie closed the show (of course) in a simple black halter dress with an open back and sweeping A-line skirt. It was paired with zebra mules in the double-heeled style Jacquemus debuted on the runway this January. The look was finished with a blue shoulder bag, a new style called Le Rond Carré, which you can already pre-order in addition to her dress.