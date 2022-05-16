Nike has teamed up with Jacquemus for its latest designer collaboration. The upcoming collection will fuse sport with women’s fashion, and it is slated to drop this summer.

The global sportswear brand has partnered with plenty of high-fashion names in the past, including Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Sacai, Marine Serre, Ambush’s Yoon Ahn, and more. But its collaboration with Jacquemus is a special one, as the highly anticipated women’s collection coincides with Nike’s 50th anniversary this year.

“Sport was always super important in the Jacquemus DNA. But as Jacquemus grew, the Jacquemus girl changed — she got heels, ” Creative Director Simon Porte Jacquemus told Vogue.com in an interview. “I always said to myself, if one day I do a collaboration, it will be with Nike.”

Ahead, find out everything we know so far about the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration, including how you can cop the collection coming soon.

Courtesy of Nike

What is the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration?

According to Vogue.com, the ongoing collaboration between Nike and Jacquemus will kick off with a 15-piece collection of women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories for all of your sporty and stylish summer activities.

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” said Jacquemus in an official statement. “I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ‘90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.”

The Humara sneaker, originally released in 1997, is a trail running shoe that ties in with today’s gorpcore trend. Jacquemus updated the style with a textured chunky sole, neutral hues, and a minimal take on the signature Nike swoosh. Other pieces in the collection include a form-fitting white mini dress with a cut-out in the back (and more Nike icon embellishments), a bucket hat, and a pleated tennis skirt.

“When we collaborate at Nike, it’s always a 50-50 union where each partner comes together to advance the other forward in ways that couldn’t have been done alone,” said Jarrett Reynolds, Nike VP of Catalyst Apparel Design, in an official statement. “With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Nike Dri-FIT fabric and considered footwear like the Humara to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus. Collaboration at Nike, and with partners like Jacquemus, allows us to expand the culture of sport and redefine it for the next generation.”

When and where can I buy the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration?

The Nike x Jacquemus collaboration’s debut collection will officially drop on Tuesday, June 28, and will be available exclusively on jacquemus.com, and across Nike retailers globally.