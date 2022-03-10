Blackpink’s Jennie Wore Barbie Pink For Jacquemus’ Hawaii Show

It seems that Blackpink’s Jennie Kim didn’t have much time to relax after Paris Fashion Week before jetting off to yet another fashion show. Just days after we saw the K-pop singer in Paris sitting front row at Chanel’s Fall 2022 runway show, she was shortly spotted in Oahu, Hawaii, for Jacquemus’ Spring 2022 presentation, titled “Le Splash.”

As the French brand is known for its elaborate and dreamy destination catwalks, it comes as no surprise that designer Simon Porte Jacquemus showcased his latest designs on the beach — and outside of France for the first time ever. While attending the show, Jennie donned an all-pink statement outfit, including a checkered cropped top paired with a knitted striped midi skirt. She decided to keep it simple by opting for no jewelry, as her hot pink “Les Carrés Ronds” sandals and rounded-handle “Le Sac” bag served as the finishing touch. Sitting next to Jennie were other stars in attendance like SZA, Jhené Aiko, Bretman Rock, and Aminé.

Of course, the Blackpink singer took no time to post about Jacquemus’ runway show, as she quickly uploaded a series of photos shortly after the presentation ended. In a recent Instagram post, the global megastar was seen walking down the blue catwalk, as well as frolicking on the beach and dipping her toes in the ocean. Through her Instagram Stories, she posed for a photo next to Jacquemus himself with the caption, “Beautiful Show 💦.” It also appears that her front-row buddies also got a photo op with the South Korean musician, with Bretman Rock posting a selfie of the two. In his latest Instagram Stories post, the duo are seen wearing pink and green outfits from the brand and wrote, “Cosmo and Wanda ain’t slick,” a nod to the cartoon show The Fairly OddParents.

While we wait for Jacquemus’ highly-anticipated Spring 2022 collection and “Le Spash” show to be revealed soon, you can check out Jennie Kim’s full #OOTD, below, including her mirror selfie, beach photo, and more.