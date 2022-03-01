Fashion
Every Blackpink Appearance At Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022
Our favorite K-pop girl group returns to Paris.
Paris Fashion Week is already here, and with shows between Monday, Feb. 28, through Tuesday, March 8, we’re looking forward to quite an eventful week to wrap up fashion month. We’re undoubtedly excited to see our favorite Parisian designers take on the runway with their Fall 2022 collections, but the inner BLINK in us can’t help but also wonder what the members of Blackpink are up to this season. Lucky for us, they’re set to dominate the front row yet again.
As seen last time around, we’re placing our bets on all four members making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. (After all, each one is an ambassador for a major French luxury brand.) So far, Jisoo has already landed in Paris for Dior’s runway show, which debuted on Tuesday, March 1. The other members Jennie and Lisa have yet to make it to the French fashion capital just yet but are rumored to arrive at any given moment. However, Rosé, who usually attends the Saint Laurent show, was recently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, according to Billboard and YG Entertainment, so she’ll be showing her support for the brand online instead.
If you’re also curious to see Blackpink’s recent whereabouts, follow along as we update our timeline of the girl group’s appearances, along with all of their outfits, at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.
Keep checking back for more updates on Blackpink at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022.