Paris Fashion Week is already here, and with shows between Monday, Feb. 28, through Tuesday, March 8, we’re looking forward to quite an eventful week to wrap up fashion month. We’re undoubtedly excited to see our favorite Parisian designers take on the runway with their Fall 2022 collections, but the inner BLINK in us can’t help but also wonder what the members of Blackpink are up to this season. Lucky for us, they’re set to dominate the front row yet again.

As seen last time around, we’re placing our bets on all four members making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. (After all, each one is an ambassador for a major French luxury brand.) So far, Jisoo has already landed in Paris for Dior’s runway show, which debuted on Tuesday, March 1. The other members Jennie and Lisa have yet to make it to the French fashion capital just yet but are rumored to arrive at any given moment. However, Rosé, who usually attends the Saint Laurent show, was recently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, according to Billboard and YG Entertainment, so she’ll be showing her support for the brand online instead.

If you’re also curious to see Blackpink’s recent whereabouts, follow along as we update our timeline of the girl group’s appearances, along with all of their outfits, at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.

Monday, Feb. 28: Jisoo at Incheon Airport Jisoo was the first Blackpink member to depart for Paris. On Monday, Feb. 28, she was spotted at Incheon Airport in a cozy black ‘fit, sporting a Christian Dior sweater. But fans quickly noticed the singer also debuted a new hairstyle: bleached blonde ends. Perhaps there’s a Blackpink comeback coming our way sooner than we thought?

Monday, Feb. 28: Jisoo Arrives in Paris Move over, Emily! There’s nothing we love seeing more than Jisoo in Paris and though the K-pop star has had a jam-packed schedule the past few months, including her leading role in the series Snowdrop, Jisoo looked beyond thrilled to see her fans in Paris.

Instagram/@sooyaaa__ On Jisoo’s Instagram Stories, she wrote, “So happy to see my beautiful BLINKS! I missed you guys 🤍 Sorry to everyone I couldn’t see and I hope to see you tomorrow! ✨”

Instagram/@sooyaaa__ Jisoo loves her fans and Paris! She also updated her Instagram Stories with a photo of her bouquet and polaroid with fans and wrote, “Love you guys 🤍”

Instagram/@sooyaaa__ Jisoo also confirmed that she’ll be attending Dior’s Fall 2022 runway show, posting her meeting with the Dior team and her welcome gifts on her Instagram Stories.

Tuesday, March 1: Jisoo at Dior’s Fall 2022 Runway Show Shutterstock/Vianney Le Caer/AP Dior kicked off Day 2 of Paris Fashion Week and Jisoo was front and center for the show. The K-pop starlet was captured in the ultimate Clueless-inspired look, resembling Cher in a yellow tartan plaid mini dress. She styled the dress over a white short-sleeve button-down with a black tie, pointed black pumps and Dior’s black mini bag.

Keep checking back for more updates on Blackpink at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022.