Fashion
Every Blackpink Appearance At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022
The K-pop girl group dominated the globe and now fashion week, too.
Paris Fashion Week has finally arrived, with its live events from Monday, Sept. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 5. On top of the glitz and glam to come on the runway from our favorite French fashion houses for Spring 2022, we’re most eager to see our girls from Blackpink dominate the front row in head-turning ensembles.
With the return of live runway shows after nearly two years of virtual fashion weeks, all four members are expected to make an in-person appearance at Paris Fashion Week this time around, according to fan accounts, as they all serve as ambassadors for a slew of major luxury brands. Dior’s Jisoo and Saint Laurent’s Rosé have already united in Paris so far, and Jennie, who recently fronted Chanel’s latest campaign, will later join them for the brand’s runway show on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Although Celine is not showcasing at Paris Fashion Week this season, Lisa (and her already-jam-packed schedule for her solo debut) is rumored to still arrive in the city.
The K-pop stars are already making their highly-anticipated appearances and, hopefully, we’ll see the group reunite before they depart the French fashion capital.
Follow along our timeline of Blackpink’s appearances, along with all of their outfits, at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.
Check back here as we update this post with more from Blackpink’s Paris Fashion Week takeover.