Paris Fashion Week has finally arrived, with its live events from Monday, Sept. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 5. On top of the glitz and glam to come on the runway from our favorite French fashion houses for Spring 2022, we’re most eager to see our girls from Blackpink dominate the front row in head-turning ensembles.

With the return of live runway shows after nearly two years of virtual fashion weeks, all four members are expected to make an in-person appearance at Paris Fashion Week this time around, according to fan accounts, as they all serve as ambassadors for a slew of major luxury brands. Dior’s Jisoo and Saint Laurent’s Rosé have already united in Paris so far, and Jennie, who recently fronted Chanel’s latest campaign, will later join them for the brand’s runway show on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Although Celine is not showcasing at Paris Fashion Week this season, Lisa (and her already-jam-packed schedule for her solo debut) is rumored to still arrive in the city.

The K-pop stars are already making their highly-anticipated appearances and, hopefully, we’ll see the group reunite before they depart the French fashion capital.

Follow along our timeline of Blackpink’s appearances, along with all of their outfits, at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Rosé and Jisoo at the Eiffel Tower On Sunday, Sept. 26, our #Chaesoo couple was seen snapping pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower, with Jisoo captioning the photo, “Date you @roses_are_rosie ✨.”

Emily in Paris, who? It’s Jisoo in Paris, in Dior, of course.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Jisoo at Dior’s Spring 2022 Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jisoo kicks off the Blackpink’s PFW takeover at Dior’s Spring 2022 runway show. The French fashion house’s brand ambassador and muse arrived at the event wearing a black-and-white mini dress from its Resort 2022 collection. The singer paired her ensemble with a tiny Lady Dior bag and open-toed platform heels.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Rosé at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 Show THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images Rosé stunned at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 runway show in an all-black ensemble. The “On The Ground” singer wore a sheer mini dress paired with knee-high boots and finished with a gold chunky necklace adorned with pearl detailing.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check back here as we update this post with more from Blackpink’s Paris Fashion Week takeover.