Jennie isn’t nicknamed as the “human Chanel” for nothing, according to her fanbase. The Blackpink singer recently became the face of Chanel’s campaign for its new Coco Neige collection.

Lensed by Dutch duo Inez & Vinoodh, the first photo released on Thursday, Sept. 23, so far reveals Jennie wearing the French fashion house’s hot pink and embroidered bralette-and-sweatpants set, along with a silver puffer coat hanging just below her shoulders. She’s also seen in a matching “CC” charm belt and necklace, finishing her look with classic heart-shaped Chanel earrings and a netted veil.

The K-pop star is a familiar face to the brand, becoming a Chanel ambassador in 2017, just a year after she debuted with her famed group Blackpink back in 2016. From sitting front row at runway shows to magazine covers and, now, adding the Coco Neige campaign under her belt, she’s able to put her own twist to Chanel’s classic elegance this time. “Just hearing about being able to join the Coco Neige collection was like a dream!” said Jennie in an official statement.

Earlier this month, Jennie also starred in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2021 campaign, titled “The Language of Calvin Klein.” The multimedia series featured the Blackpink singer alongside stars like Dominic Fike, Kaia Gerber, Deb Never, Damson Idris, Francesca Scorsese, and Moses Sumney. In the campaign, Jennie was seen sporting the brand’s Modern Cotton gray-and-black bralette and underwear set, a comfy knitted sweater, and a cropped black denim jacket.

Check back here to see the entire campaign for Coco Neige 2021/2022 collection, dropping on Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Chanel’s website.