Blackpink's Jennie Stars In New Campaign For Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s #mycalvins movement has just returned with another celebrity-stacked campaign for Fall 2021. Titled “The Language of Calvin Klein,” the new series stars Blackpink’s Jennie, alongside Dominic Fike, Kaia Gerber, Deb Never, Damson Idris, Francesca Scorsese, and Moses Sumney.

This isn’t the first Calvin Klein campaign for K-pop star Jennie. Her debut happened earlier in 2021, as she was featured in Heron Preston’s collaboration campaign for Calvin Klein. Jennie modeled the designer’s spin on Calvin Klein’s signature athleisure style, including fashion-forward tanks, bra tops, denim, and more. For the recently released Fall 2021 campaign, Jennie is seen this time sporting the brand’s Modern Cotton gray-and-black bralette and underwear set, a comfy knitted sweater, and a cropped black denim jacket.

The multimedia campaign, which includes photos and videos of its models, explores the depths of self-expression through both words and clothing — Gerber gives a lively monologue at a bodega, Fike bikes and daydreams in an empty parking lot, for example. The visuals also showcase the new collection, featuring a more elevated version of the brand’s classic yet minimal essentials. The new apparel offerings include soft cotton underwear styles adorned with the original Calvin Klein logo band, as well as tees, cropped jackets, and ‘90s-inspired jeans in sustainable silhouettes and embellished with the iconic brand’s monogram.

Check out Jennie’s “The Language of Calvin Klein” campaign images, lensed by Hong Jang Hyun, for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2021 collection, below.

Courtesy of Hong Jang Hyun/Calvin Klein

Courtesy of Hong Jang Hyun/Calvin Klein

Courtesy of Hong Jang Hyun/Calvin Klein

Courtesy of Hong Jang Hyun/Calvin Klein

Courtesy of Hong Jang Hyun/Calvin Klein