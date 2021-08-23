Blackpink's Lisa Just Teased A First Look At Her Solo Debut Album

Blackpink’s Lisa’s debut album is almost here. After a year long wait, the K-Pop singer (whose full name is Lalisa Manoban) unveiled the first image from her record — a stunning photo of herself clad in shimmery red thigh-high boots, and matching top, while sitting amongst a black backdrop.

She captioned the photo with a short and sweet message for her fans, writing, “coming soon,’ in all caps. In typical fashion, her post is already flooded with warm comments and bustling excitement from Blinks — her fans — around the world.

After all, Manoban is the youngest member of BlackPink — known as the group’s “triple-threat” for her impressive rap, singing, and dance skills — and the third person to launch a career of their own. Three years ago, in 2018, Jeannie released Solo, and earlier this year Rose dropped her first EP, aptly titled R.

Manoban has been very discreet about her music, so this announcement comes as a welcome surprise. Though the album’s official release hasn’t been confirmed, fans suspect it’s right around the corner.

While we wait for what’s sure to be a jaw-dropping release, keep reading for everything we know about the project so far.

Lisa’s debut album could have two singles.

Manoban provided a sneak-peak at her creative process last month, when she posted photos of a studio session to her Instagram story. The black and white pictures show two people in an editing booth, and a half-shot of a recording.

Her quick-minded followers were able to grab screenshots of the rare reveal, and uploaded them to Twitter. Many pointed out the phrase, “What’s my name” written in the corner, suspecting that it may be a hint about her first single.

However, Manoban also posted a photo that read, “The Show Must Go On,” on July 6th, leading some to believe that could be a song title as well.

If we’re lucky, both will be unveiled as the singles from the untitled album.

Lisa might be collaborating with DJ Snake.

Rumors spread about the two working together, after the producer confirmed it in a series of deleted tweets. According to Elite Daily, he posted a photo of a woman singing and tagged Manoban in it, but deleted that as well.

Lisa’s debut music video is already finished.

BlackPink’s label, YG entertainment, announced that Manoban shot her first music video this summer. In July, the label told HYPEBAE, “BlackPink member Lisa is shooting a music video for her solo debut. We will be revealing more details soon.”

They haven’t shared anything else, but Twitter’s @BlackPinkGlobal seems to believe that the video is coming sometime this month.

“Lisa will make her solo debut in August. Following Jennie and Rose, she is expected to show off her solo power under her own name,” they wrote.