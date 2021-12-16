Blackpink’s Jisoo and her upcoming drama, titled Snowdrop, is set to arrive on streaming and television networks in just a few days and the K-pop star, along with major Korean actor Jung Hae-In, recently celebrated the new show’s premiere in Seoul.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Jisoo took to Instagram and posted photos from the event, showcasing her winter princess-turned-goth red carpet look. The singer and actress wore a Dior black velvet mini dress, adorned with a tied sailor-style collar and lace trim. Jisoo, who also serves as one of the French fashion house’s brand ambassadors, paired her LBD ensemble with a pair of matching classic pumps and simple diamond earrings from Cartier, another luxury brand that she currently endorses.

The broadcasting network behind Snowdrop, JTBC, uploaded a post of both Jisoo and Jung Hae-In at the show’s premiere on Instagram, as well, with the caption, “Jung Hae-in and Jisoo at the Snowdrop premiere look as if they came from the ‘visual forest.’”

Although this isn’t Jisoo’s first acting role, as she made a short cameo appearance back in 2019 in tvN’s fantasy drama called Arthdal Chronicles, the new show will be the K-pop singer’s first main character role. Snowdrop, which will be available to watch on Disney+ and Korean broadcasting network JTBC, is centered around two college students in South Korea during 1987, a year when a mass pro-democracy movement rocked the country. As the nation was forced to hold elections during this time, it follows Jung Hae-In, who will play a graduate student with a secret past, and Jisoo as a college student, eventually falling into a romantic relationship.

Fellow Blackpink members have also shown support following the premiere of the upcoming show. On Jisoo’s Instagram Stories, reposted messages featured her fellow group members, like Rosé, who said, “Our Jisoo looks pretty, Snowdrop is so amazing!” Jennie also made a post, writing, “Our Young-ro, can’t wait!”

See Jisoo’s outfit from the Snowdrop premiere in more detail ahead of the show’s premiere on Saturday, Dec. 18, below.