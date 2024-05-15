Fashion
Rosalía Is Dior's New House Ambassador
And debuts a revamped version of the brand’s most iconic bag.
Just days after Rosalía graced the 2024 Met Gala carpet in a structured black Dior gown and headpiece, the brand and Spanish superstar have made their relationship official: She’s just been appointed as Dior’s newest global ambassador.
The fashion house announced the news on May 15 with a stunning campaign shot by American photographer Collier Schorr. Rosalía poses with the brand’s iconic Lady Dior handbag, famously worn by Princess Diana, which has been revisited for the 2024 season.
The “Tuya” singer and Dior had been hinting at their partnership for a while, as she sat front row at both the brand’s fall and spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway shows (dressed in full Dior, of course). Her sleek and sophisticated 2024 Met Gala look, meanwhile, was composed of a bustier, skirt, tailcoat, gloves, and a veil, and reportedly took Dior’s atelier over 1,800 hours to make — which we’re hoping is a sign of many more red-carpet slam dunks to come.