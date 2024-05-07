NYLON’s 2024 Met Gala Best-Dressed List

My laptop keyboard is still steaming because the 2024 Met Gala red carpet concluded with a Cardi B train that required at least eight handlers, but there’s no time to cool off — we’re going straight into the post-game analysis.
Though, overall, the guest list took a darker, more Boschian reading of the “Garden of Time” dress code than anticipated — “everyone is Maleficent” popped up early on in the group chat — we did see plenty of florals and a smattering of well-placed archival pulls. (Kendall Jenner, for example, went with ‘90s Givenchy that had never previously made contact with a human body.) But because this is the Met Gala, most looks were new creations that drew on older work, such as Zendaya’s Maison Margiela gown, designed by John Galliano referencing John Galliano (when he was at Dior); Penelope Cruz’s off-the-shoulder Chanel chimera-ed together from three disparate frocks; and Nicole Kidman’s Cristóbal-influenced Balenciaga.
But which celebrities were able to transcend the restrictions of both a theme and a dress code that could be taken in many different directions, not to mention down-to-the-wire production times, to reach a higher sartorial plane? Ahead, see our (highly subjective) best-dressed of the evening.