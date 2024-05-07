Kendall Jenner Is The First Person To Wear Her 2024 Met Gala Gown — Ever

With a theme like “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” fashion fans were prepared for celebrities and their stylists to dig deep into designer archives for unique and devastatingly stunning pulls. On May 6, Kendall Jenner delivered and raised the bar with a look that has never been worn by another person — until tonight.

Jenner wasn’t allowed to tailor the Givenchy dress by Alexander McQueen, which made the fact that it fit like a glove feel even more serendipitous. “It was a miracle that we found it,” Jenner said on the Met Gala red carpet. “It feels meant to be.”

Look 14 of haute couture fall/winter 1999 has only presented on a bust form and has been preserved in the Givenchy archives for the past 25 years. (And after tonight, it will go straight back to where it came.) Jenner’s slinky gown featured over 100,000 beads and sequins and took 500 hours of hand-embroidery to complete. See it below.