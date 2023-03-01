Rihanna Is Officially Bringing Back Fenty x Puma

Think back to September 2015 for a moment. After almost a year of waiting, you just got your hands on the first drop of those Fenty x Puma creepers. You slide your foot into the suede-like upper and walk down the street flaunting your chunky soles. The Weeknd’s new song “Can't Feel My Face” plays softly in your headphones. Life is good! Flash forward to today, and it seems like Rihanna wants us to recreate that magical moment, as it was announced on Wednesday that the Fenty x Puma collab is officially coming back.

Puma posted the magic two words “she’s back” on Instagram, with the caption that the comeback is “coming soon.” Already, fans are begging the brand to rerelease their favorite creepers. “CREEPERS I NEED THEM BACK,” commented one person. “BRING BACK THE FUR SLIDES AND IM SOO SERIOUS,” wrote another. Others called the previous collaboration a “cultural reset.” “Kids nowadays don’t know how puma x fenty was a cultural reset like everybody and their mommas wore them,” a fan Tweeted.

With the pre-order for Rihanna’s $120 Fenty creeper-style sneakers selling out entirely in just three hours back in 2015, we can already assume the upcoming drop will be hard to get our hands on. With both Rihanna and Puma giving very little away — Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA, simply said “she’s back” — we’ll also have to wait and see if this means that creepers will be given the major comeback that they deserve.

Rihanna first joined Puma as creative director in 2014, selling out shoes and putting on shows at both New York and Paris Fashion Week. Her last collection for Puma was back in 2017; since then, Rihanna has launched Fenty (her ready-to-wear line with LVMH), Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty (which she launched in 2017). She also had her first child with ASAP Rocky last year, released her first song in six years “Lift Me Up,” which she will perform for the first time at the 2023 Oscars, and recently performed at the Super Bowl with baby number two on the way (so no, we don’t want to hear “where’s the album”).