Rihanna Will Perform “Lift Me Up” For The First Time At The Oscars

Another year, and another Oscars is just around the corner. While it’s highly unlikely this year’s ceremony will be as eventful as last year’s — the Academy will have a new crisis team on site to handle any unforeseen surprises — an exciting show is (hopefully) still something we can all look forward to.

The most promising is that Rihanna will be present to perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” during the live broadcast, the Academy officially confirmed on Feb. 23. Compared to her sky-flying Super Bowl halftime show, we imagine the stately stage of the Oscars will be a much more fitting venue to hear the newly pregnant RiRi belt the words of the emotional track. It’s customary for every nominee in the Original Song category to give a performance during the show, so there’s also a chance that Lady Gaga or Mitski could also perform, but they haven’t yet been confirmed.

On the awards side, it’ll likely be a big evening for beloved cult film Everything Everywhere, All At Once, which is up for 11 awards — the most for any film nominated — including nods in major categories Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Picture. Todd Field’s explosive Tár follows with six nominations, including a Best Actress nod to Tár herself, Cate Blanchett (which she’s already predicted to take home). We’ll also be keeping our eye on the Best Lead Actor category which this year is composed of all first-time nominees including Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Austin Butler (Elvis).

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony. Read on for everything you need to know about tuning in to the big night.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars takes place Sunday, March 12 at its long-time home in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The show will kick off promptly at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2023 Oscars?

The ceremony will broadcast live on your local ABC station. It will also be available to stream on-demand on the ABC app, as well as through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will return for his third time to host the ceremony.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Presenters haven’t yet been announced.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the broadcast. More performers haven’t yet been announced.

Who is nominated for an Oscar?

See the full list of nominees here.