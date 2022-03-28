Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At the Oscars

The Oscars took a truly chaotic turn this evening when Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. The comedian was making jokes about several audience members, and made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut making her resemble GI Jane.

Smith apparently did not find the joke funny, and sprinted up to the stage, slapping Rock across the face. The audience went quiet as a visibly shocked Rock stared at Smith in disbelief. Smith then returned to his seat, and shouted out, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

Rock went onto present the award to Questlove for Summer of Soul, before the broadcast cut to commercial. Smith’s publicist was apparently seen talking to the actor and his wife during the break.

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding. Last summer, she revealed that she decided to shave her head and embrace it.

Later, when he accepted the award for Best Actor for King Richard, about Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Smith said, “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” referencing what had just happened.

“I’m being called on in my life, to love people and to protect people. And to be a river to my people,” he said through tears. “I know to do what we do, you have to be able to take abuse, to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you have to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend like that’s okay. Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’”

He continued, “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”