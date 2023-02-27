Rihanna’s Date Night Slip Dress & More Looks From Her Second Pregnancy

At this point, it’s well established that Rihanna not only overdelivers in everything she does, but also raises the bar even further. Launching her singing career when she was just 15, she’s since changed the music industry forever. Then, when launching Fenty Skin in 2017, she set the new standard for what beauty brands should offer when it comes to shades for darker skin tones. Even throughout her first pregnancy, her “bump-baring” looks challenged what “maternity wear” could look like.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are now expecting baby number two, which the artist revealed during her Superbowl performance and with a subsequent Vogue UK cover story, and we have no doubt that stylist Jahleel Weaver will continue to move the needle when it comes to pregnancy styling. However, thus far, Rihanna has been keeping her second pregnancy style more low-key. After all, she doesn’t need to wear back-to-back “bump-baring” looks to prove that she’s still the queen of maternity wear.

Ahead are the best looks from Rih’s second round of maternity outfits, updated as she makes new appearances.

Sunday, FEB. 12: Superbowl

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Imagine being able to say that you were part of Rihanna’s 2023 Superbowl performance before you were even born! Taking the stage in a custom bright red Alaïa puffer coat over a custom red Loewe jumpsuit and glossy bustier, Rihanna’s bump debut couldn’t have been more iconic.

Monday, FEB. 20: Giorgio Baldi in LA

Just a week after her Superbowl performance, Rihanna celebrated her 35th birthday with Rocky and close family and friends. Wearing a white mini dress, the singer paired the look with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels, and a white fuzzy purse.

Monday, FEB. 20: Langosteria Bistrot in Milan

Photopress / BACKGRID

Rihanna kept it classic while in Milan for fashion week, walking hand-in-hand with Rocky in a long, peach, silk dress with a turtleneck. She also wore strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and a brown bomber jacket.