11 Polo Shirts To Put Some Prep In Your Step This Summer

Game, set, match, add to cart.

by Stephanie Sanchez
The NYLON Spring/Summer 2024 Issue
The polo shirt is back! The preppy staple took centre mark during the spring/summer 2024 shows and recently made several appearances during Zendaya's latest press tour for the steamy tennis film, Challengers. If you're like me (non-athletic and more Jenny Humphrey than Blair Waldorf), polo tops may seem lackluster. But this season, designers breathed new life into the basic piece like Dries Van Noten's exaggerated striped rugby shirts and Loewe's seemingly spray painted polos. While polo shirts will always have a collegiate flair, new colors, patterns, and silhouettes will make fitting polos into your wardrobe a whole lot easier (and dare I say, fun). Below are 10 variations of polo tops to wear this summer, whether you’re looking to try out a new aesthetic or update your collection.

Guest in Residence

Shrunken Polo

Gigi Hadid's brand Guest In Residence has mastered the art of cool knit staples, and their take on the polo offers a flattering shrunken fit in fun colors like this denim blue.

VS Pink

SOFT SEAMLESS POLO TANK TOP

This quick-dry cropped polo from PINK will take you from the tennis courts to drinks seamlessly.

A.L.C.

Oliver Fine Cotton Knit Top

This sleeveless polo in a thin off-white fabric is the perfect summer top for the office.

Dries Van Noten

Chu Striped Cotton-Linen Rugby Top

A rugby top with a romantic twist? Dries Van Noten makes it work, with a lace-up collar and oversized stripes that feel modern.

Fila

Jada Long Sleeve Polo

Calling all blokes! This red polo is the ideal companion to your favorite sneaker.

Old Navy

Rib-Knit Crop Polo Sweater

This striped rib-knit polo vest has a nautical feel for summers spent on a yacht (or at your local park).

Loewe

Spray-Paint Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

Leave it to Jonathan Anderson to make a basic blue polo feel exciting. The ombré details give this shirt a unique spray-paint effect.

Tory Burch

Printed Mercerized Cotton Polo

This vintage-esque scarf print feels new on a polo shirt.

Sporty & Rich

Vendome Polo

Sporty & Rich's slightly cropped polo in soft lilac feels like borrowing a piece from Hailey Bieber's closet.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Knit Wool Graphic Polo Shirt

If vacation was a shirt, it would be this tropical printed polo!