11 Polo Shirts To Put Some Prep In Your Step This Summer

The polo shirt is back! The preppy staple took centre mark during the spring/summer 2024 shows and recently made several appearances during Zendaya's latest press tour for the steamy tennis film, Challengers. If you're like me (non-athletic and more Jenny Humphrey than Blair Waldorf), polo tops may seem lackluster. But this season, designers breathed new life into the basic piece like Dries Van Noten's exaggerated striped rugby shirts and Loewe's seemingly spray painted polos. While polo shirts will always have a collegiate flair, new colors, patterns, and silhouettes will make fitting polos into your wardrobe a whole lot easier (and dare I say, fun). Below are 10 variations of polo tops to wear this summer, whether you’re looking to try out a new aesthetic or update your collection.

Guest in Residence Shrunken Polo $265 see on guest in residence Gigi Hadid's brand Guest In Residence has mastered the art of cool knit staples, and their take on the polo offers a flattering shrunken fit in fun colors like this denim blue.

VS Pink SOFT SEAMLESS POLO TANK TOP $16.99 $34.95 see on victoria's secret This quick-dry cropped polo from PINK will take you from the tennis courts to drinks seamlessly.

A.L.C. Oliver Fine Cotton Knit Top $250 see on A.L.C. This sleeveless polo in a thin off-white fabric is the perfect summer top for the office.

Dries Van Noten Chu Striped Cotton-Linen Rugby Top $775 see on moda operandi A rugby top with a romantic twist? Dries Van Noten makes it work, with a lace-up collar and oversized stripes that feel modern.

Fila Jada Long Sleeve Polo $22.50 $45 see on fila Calling all blokes! This red polo is the ideal companion to your favorite sneaker.

Old Navy Rib-Knit Crop Polo Sweater $29.99 see on old navy This striped rib-knit polo vest has a nautical feel for summers spent on a yacht (or at your local park).

Loewe Spray-Paint Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt $750 see on neiman marcus Leave it to Jonathan Anderson to make a basic blue polo feel exciting. The ombré details give this shirt a unique spray-paint effect.

Tory Burch Printed Mercerized Cotton Polo $158 see on tory burch This vintage-esque scarf print feels new on a polo shirt.

Sporty & Rich Vendome Polo $185 see on sporty & rich Sporty & Rich's slightly cropped polo in soft lilac feels like borrowing a piece from Hailey Bieber's closet.