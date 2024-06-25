11 Polo Shirts To Put Some Prep In Your Step This Summer

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The polo shirt is back! The preppy staple took centre mark during the spring/summer 2024 shows and recently made several appearances during Zendaya's latest press tour for the steamy tennis film, Challengers. If you're like me (non-athletic and more Jenny Humphrey than Blair Waldorf), polo tops may seem lackluster. But this season, designers breathed new life into the basic piece like Dries Van Noten's exaggerated striped rugby shirts and Loewe's seemingly spray painted polos. While polo shirts will always have a collegiate flair, new colors, patterns, and silhouettes will make fitting polos into your wardrobe a whole lot easier (and dare I say, fun). Below are 10 variations of polo tops to wear this summer, whether you’re looking to try out a new aesthetic or update your collection.