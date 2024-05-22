The 4 Biggest Sneaker Trends You’ll See On Repeat All Summer

Take it from me: Arguably more than any shoe out there, sneakers are your best friend. There’s a fresh cycle of new sneaker trends or splurge-worthy collabs popping up every week, and each is more exciting than the last. Not to mention it’s one of the most of the most versatile, supremely comfortable types of shoes out there, able to be dressed up, dressed down, and accessorized to your heart’s content.

Though long considered the polar opposite of a high-fashion shoe, in recent years fashion houses have continued to flood runways with high-concept iterations of trending silhouettes, while heritage sneaker brands still find creative ways to broaden their offerings to contend with a capricious fashion trend cycle. This summer is no different, with many of the latest sneaker releases complementing viral core aesthetics, like blokecore or coquette styles.

Whether it be a minimalistic low-top or a funky EYTYs sneaker, shop the summer sneaker trends you’ll want to have on repeat all season long below.

Go For Bloke

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

You’ve likely noticed the fast rise of blokecore, which has taken over casual fashion by way of vintage football jerseys, longline gym shorts, and, of course, retro-inspired sneakers. From heritage brands to colorful designer iterations, low-top sneakers are very much having a moment. Catch the likes of Bella Hadid and Harry Styles constantly finishing off their outfit with a classic pair of blokecore trainers.

Function Over Fashion

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Dad and Grandpa sneakers walked so the mega-viral gorpcore sneaker could run. Characterized by their chunky silhouette and utilitarian function, these down-to-earth sneakers aren’t just comfortable and made for the long haul, but also work just as well for a flirty look as they do for a casual one.

Pretty Woman

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Clearly no one is tired of fashion’s romantic era yet, as evidenced by a steady influx of bow-adorned clothes, infinite rosettes, and the entire Sandy Liang SS24 collection. If you thought the buck stopped at sneakers, though, think again: Designers like Simone Rocha and Cecile Bahnsen have added pearls, bows, flowers, and more to classic sneaker styles.

Rainbow Bright

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Bright colors are synonymous with warm-weather seasons, but especially so in the sneaker sphere recently. From color-blocked Puma Club II Eras to evergreen Vejas, the below vivid sneakers will pack a punch in any look. Choose a lush lavender as the final piece in an all-pastel outfit or a punchy yellow as the standout statement piece in an otherwise neutral look.