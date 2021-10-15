Jacquelyn Greenfield
8 Fashion Essentials To Complete A Preppy Aesthetic Wardrobe

The Ivy League-inspired style is this fall’s biggest trend.

If there is anything this new decade has taught us is that fashion’s biggest trends of the past are back again. Over the past two years, we’ve already seen the resurgence of late-‘90s styles, groovy ‘70s aesthetics, and all the early-aughts trends you could imagine. Now, the latest fad to come out of the fashion history books is the preppy aesthetic.

The foundation of this timeless look stems from the early days of the American collegiate lifestyle, specifically the Ivy League. Its crisp and put-together aesthetic includes such polished pieces as a collared shirt and khakis, along with classic sporty gear, like a tennis skirt and polo shirt. Today, owe the preppy style’s mainstream appeal to America’s top heritage brands, including Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, J.Crew, and Tommy Hilfiger, amongst many others.

Today, preppy style has made quite a comeback and is one of this fall’s biggest trends. Thanks to TikTok trends like “old money” and dark (and light) academia, as well as the well-received (and very stylish) reboot of Gossip Girl, the school-friendly aesthetic is here to stay, and likely will last for a few more seasons to come.

If you’re here for the timeless preppy aesthetic, we’ve gathered all of the outfit essentials, from varsity sweaters to Mary Janes with high-knee socks, to fully complete your wardrobe. Below, find all the preppy fashion items you’ll need now.

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 1: Pleated Skirts

The pleated skirt, typically in plaid or muted gray color, is an absolute preppy must-have. The classic private school uniform would not be complete without it. With colder weather on its way, it’s also the perfect excuse to pull out your favorite monogram tights or cozy knee-high socks.

Toni Asymmetrical Pleated Mini Skirt
Alice + Olivia
Plaid Tennis Skirt in Madeline
Los Angeles Apparel
Lulus Better Luck Next Time Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt
Nordstrom

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 2: Button-Downs

A nice, crisp button-down will go very far in your wardrobe. Depending on your preference on fit — anywhere between slim and oversized — a good button-down will become one of your more versatile pieces.

Pilcro Ruffled Buttondown
Anthropologie
Classic Cotton Shirt
& Other Stories
University Stripe Oxford Cloth Button-Down Shirt
Rowing Blazers

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 3: Mary Janes

If you went to any kind of grade school where a uniform was required you’ve most likely worn Mary Janes at least once in your life. The standard school-girl shoe that features a rounded toe with a simple black strap across the foot and a slight heel has now been updated in trendy ways.

UO Sadie Mary Jane Platfrom Heel
Urban Outfitters
8065 Smooth Leather Mary Jane Shoes
Dr. Martens
Kate Velvet Mary Jane Pumps
J.Crew

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 4: Varsity Sweaters & Jackets

A varsity jacket or collegiate sweater is the main sporty piece of any prepster’s outfit. Going for one in a dark-hued burgundy or navy will be the best cozy addition for your fall wardrobe.

Tommy Hilfiger Letterman Cardigan
Rent the Runway
Lumi3re Varsity Jacker in Burgundy-Red Cropped
Lumi3re
Polo Patchwork Wool V-Neck Cardigan
Ralph Lauren
Mountain Green Hobe Varsity Jacket
Daily Paper

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 5: Blazers

You can never go wrong with a great blazer. If you’re a fan over the oversized trend you can really spice up your prep look with a cute neck tie or even a school crest detail.

Stretch Twill Boy Inspired Blazer
Brooks Brothers
Contrast Plaid Blazer
Something Navy
Pinstripe Jacket Limited Edition Blazer
Zara

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 6: Khakis & Trousers

If you’re more comfortable in pants than a pleated skirt, a sturdy pair of khakis or trousers are a great preppy staple.

Agency Pants
Aritzia
Ultra High Rise Straight Utility Pants
Hollister Co

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 7: Loafers

Loafers are huge this year, especially with a chunky silhouette. Edge up your preppy style and add an elevated loafer to your fall shoe rotation.

Sam Edelman Laurs Loafer
Revolve
Randy Black Patent Heeled Loafers
Steve Madden
Whitney Tricolor Weejun
G.H. Bass & Co

Preppy Aesthetic Outfit Essential No. 8: Classic Jewelry & High-Knee Socks

No outfit is truly complete without accessories. For the preppy aesthetic, stock up on plush high-knee socks and simple yet elegant jewelry, like gold hoops, pearl strands, and a diamond tennis bracelet.

Moon Bracelet
Past Midnight the Label
Women's Marls Knee-High 4-Pack
Bombas
Queen B Pearl Necklace
Kiel James Patrick
Textured Super Soft Knee High Boot Socks
Target
Pearl Huggies Ear Stack Gift Set
Missoma