The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024

Fresh out of Milan, Paris Fashion Week always closes out the fashion month circuit with a slew of anticipated shows (Louis Vuitton! Miu Miu! Chanel!) and must-watch moments, and this season is expected to be no different. We’re also betting that celebrities will bring out their very best outfits during these last nine days, and so far, they’ve delivered just that.

With dates from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, Paris Fashion Week is already off to a great start. Dior kicked off the first official day and, as always, brought together familiar and unexpected faces to the front rows. Brand ambassadors like Blackpink’s Jisoo were in attendance and seen alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalía, and Jenna Ortega. There are many more shows on the Parisian roster, and we guarantee the A-listers will be just as plentiful, if not, more.

Keep up with the buzziest celebrity front row appearances at PFW, with more to be updated, below.

Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Jisoo Jisoo at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosalía Rosalía at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung Alexa Chung at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler Rachel Zegler at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Charlize Theron Charlize Theron at the Dior Spring 2024 runway show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images