The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024

Fashion
Our favorite style stars saved the best for last at the end of fashion month.
Fresh out of Milan, Paris Fashion Week always closes out the fashion month circuit with a slew of anticipated shows (Louis Vuitton! Miu Miu! Chanel!) and must-watch moments, and this season is expected to be no different. We’re also betting that celebrities will bring out their very best outfits during these last nine days, and so far, they’ve delivered just that.
With dates from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, Paris Fashion Week is already off to a great start. Dior kicked off the first official day and, as always, brought together familiar and unexpected faces to the front rows. Brand ambassadors like Blackpink’s Jisoo were in attendance and seen alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalía, and Jenna Ortega. There are many more shows on the Parisian roster, and we guarantee the A-listers will be just as plentiful, if not, more.
Keep up with the buzziest celebrity front row appearances at PFW, with more to be updated, below.