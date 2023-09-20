The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks At Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024

If there’s anything we look forward to the most during fashion month, it’s Milan Fashion Week. Following that of New York and London, we’re now in Milan to see what’s to come from big-name European designers for their highly-anticipated Spring 2024 collections. However, as always, our favorite style stars are what make the week-long event feel even more worth it. What, two things can be true at once!

With MFW officially underway from Sept. 19 to 25, celebrities are already outshining the rest while bustling around the Italy capital. So far, Fendi kicked it off with a star-studded front row: Cara Delevingne and Charli XCX were seated beside each other along with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Kate Moss. Other must-watch attendees throughout the week include IVE’s Ahn Yujin and Twice’s Momo, but with a jam-packed calendar ahead of us, there’s bound to be a lot of memorable sightings this season.

See our roundup of the best celebrity front row appearances, with more to be updated, below.

Cara Delevingne Cara Delevigne at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Charli XCX Charli XCX at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Christina Ricci Christina Ricci at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Kate Moss Kate Moss at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Linda Evangelista Linda Evangelista at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow at the Fendi Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Fendi