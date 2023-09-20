The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks At Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024

Fashion
And just like that, we’re already amidst the biggest fashion week of the season.
If there’s anything we look forward to the most during fashion month, it’s Milan Fashion Week. Following that of New York and London, we’re now in Milan to see what’s to come from big-name European designers for their highly-anticipated Spring 2024 collections. However, as always, our favorite style stars are what make the week-long event feel even more worth it. What, two things can be true at once!
With MFW officially underway from Sept. 19 to 25, celebrities are already outshining the rest while bustling around the Italy capital. So far, Fendi kicked it off with a star-studded front row: Cara Delevingne and Charli XCX were seated beside each other along with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Kate Moss. Other must-watch attendees throughout the week include IVE’s Ahn Yujin and Twice’s Momo, but with a jam-packed calendar ahead of us, there’s bound to be a lot of memorable sightings this season.
See our roundup of the best celebrity front row appearances, with more to be updated, below.