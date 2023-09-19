The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks At London Fashion Week Spring 2024

After the whirlwind that was New York Fashion Week, we’re finally at the second stop on the international fashion month circuit: London.

The shortest of the four main cities, London Fashion Week may be small, but best believe it’s mighty. While the city offers arguably the best independent designers on the calendar – Simone Rocha, Susan Fang, and KNWLS some of many we look forward to every season – to luxury fashion houses, including Burberry, we also get to watch our favorite celebrities flood onto the front rows in their best outfits yet.

So far, the five-day event has given us a slew of buzzy names at JW Anderson, like Charli XCX and Heartstopper’s Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney. Mia Khalifa not only closed the KNWLS runway show but she was spotted among the likes of It girls Jodie Comer and Suki Waterhouse as they made their way to the most anticipated presentations of the week. We can’t forget Alexa Chung, who was also in town to attend the top shows in style (Her Elvis Presley dress at Ashley Williams? Too good!)

See a roundup of our favorite celebrity front-row appearances so far at London Fashion Week, with more to be added, ahead.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Comer Jodie Comer at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Tems Tems at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mabel Mabel at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mabel at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan Barry Keoghan at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bright Bright at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SAINt JHN SAINt JHN at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger Georgia May Jagger at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Will Sharpe Will Sharpe at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Son Heung-Min Son Heung-Min at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jun Ji-Hyun Jun Ji-Hyun at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Roberts Abby Roberts at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show. Charles McQuillan/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Roberts at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joanna Kutcha Joanna Kutcha at the Ashish Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Khalifa Mia Khalifa at the Supriya Lele Spring 2024 runway show. Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Khalifa at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan Nicola Coughlan at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James Lily James at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton Kathryn Newton at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Ashley Graham at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bimini Bon Boulash Bimini Bon Boulash at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deela Deela at the Sinead Gorey Spring 2024 runway show. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheila Atim Sheila Atim at the Tove Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheila Atim at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheila Atim at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheila Atim at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Regan Mia Regan at the KNWLS Spring 2024 runway show. Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Regan at the 16Arlington Spring 2024 runway show. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Regan at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

JGrrey JGrrey at the Susan Fang Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mimi Webb Mimi Webb at the Masha Popova Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Cherry Chloe Cherry at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Cherry at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung Alexa Chung at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Griff Griff at the Molly Goddard Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Griff at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Griff at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX Charli XCX at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney Yasmin Finney at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kit Connor Kit Connor at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman Jenna Coleman at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisie Williams Maisie Williams at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisie Williams at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha