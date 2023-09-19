The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks At London Fashion Week Spring 2024

After the whirlwind that was
New York Fashion Week, we’re finally at the second stop on the international fashion month circuit: London.
The shortest of the four main cities, London Fashion Week may be small, but best believe it’s mighty. While the city offers arguably the best independent designers on the calendar – Simone Rocha, Susan Fang, and KNWLS some of many we look forward to every season – to luxury fashion houses, including Burberry, we also get to watch our favorite celebrities flood onto the front rows in their best outfits yet.
So far, the five-day event has given us a slew of buzzy names at JW Anderson, like Charli XCX and
Heartstopper’s Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney. Mia Khalifa not only closed the KNWLS runway show but she was spotted among the likes of It girls Jodie Comer and Suki Waterhouse as they made their way to the most anticipated presentations of the week. We can’t forget Alexa Chung, who was also in town to attend the top shows in style (Her Elvis Presley dress at Ashley Williams? Too good!)
See a roundup of our favorite celebrity front-row appearances so far at London Fashion Week, with more to be added, ahead.
Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Jodie Comer Jodie Comer at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Tems Tems at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mabel Mabel at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mabel at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barry Keoghan Barry Keoghan at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Zakhar Perez Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bright Bright at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SAINt JHN SAINt JHN at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger Georgia May Jagger at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Will Sharpe Will Sharpe at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Son Heung-Min Son Heung-Min at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jun Ji-Hyun Jun Ji-Hyun at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Abby Roberts Abby Roberts at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show. Charles McQuillan/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Abby Roberts at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joanna Kutcha Joanna Kutcha at the Ashish Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mia Khalifa Mia Khalifa at the Supriya Lele Spring 2024 runway show. Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mia Khalifa at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicola Coughlan Nicola Coughlan at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James Lily James at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kathryn Newton Kathryn Newton at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Graham Ashley Graham at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bimini Bon Boulash Bimini Bon Boulash at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Deela Deela at the Sinead Gorey Spring 2024 runway show. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheila Atim Sheila Atim at the Tove Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Sheila Atim at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Sheila Atim at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheila Atim at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mia Regan Mia Regan at the KNWLS Spring 2024 runway show. Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mia Regan at the 16Arlington Spring 2024 runway show. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mia Regan at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JGrrey JGrrey at the Susan Fang Spring 2024 runway show. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mimi Webb Mimi Webb at the Masha Popova Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Cherry Chloe Cherry at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Cherry at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Chung Alexa Chung at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Chung at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha Griff Griff at the Molly Goddard Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Griff at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha Griff at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charli XCX Charli XCX at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yasmin Finney Yasmin Finney at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kit Connor Kit Connor at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenna Coleman Jenna Coleman at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams Maisie Williams at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha Cole Sprouse Cole Sprouse at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images