LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: (L to R) Jenna Coleman, Suki Waterhouse and Charli XCX attend the JW...
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Celebrity Front Row Looks At London Fashion Week Spring 2024

From Charli XCX to the Heartstopper cast, see what the stars wore for the five-day event.

After the whirlwind that was New York Fashion Week, we’re finally at the second stop on the international fashion month circuit: London.

The shortest of the four main cities, London Fashion Week may be small, but best believe it’s mighty. While the city offers arguably the best independent designers on the calendar – Simone Rocha, Susan Fang, and KNWLS some of many we look forward to every season – to luxury fashion houses, including Burberry, we also get to watch our favorite celebrities flood onto the front rows in their best outfits yet.

So far, the five-day event has given us a slew of buzzy names at JW Anderson, like Charli XCX and Heartstopper’s Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney. Mia Khalifa not only closed the KNWLS runway show but she was spotted among the likes of It girls Jodie Comer and Suki Waterhouse as they made their way to the most anticipated presentations of the week. We can’t forget Alexa Chung, who was also in town to attend the top shows in style (Her Elvis Presley dress at Ashley Williams? Too good!)

See a roundup of our favorite celebrity front-row appearances so far at London Fashion Week, with more to be added, ahead.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Tems

Tems at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mabel

Mabel at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mabel at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bright

Bright at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SAINt JHN

SAINt JHN at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Will Sharpe

Will Sharpe at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jun Ji-Hyun

Jun Ji-Hyun at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Roberts

Abby Roberts at the Chet Lo Spring 2024 runway show.Charles McQuillan/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Abby Roberts at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joanna Kutcha

Joanna Kutcha at the Ashish Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa at the Supriya Lele Spring 2024 runway show. Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mia Khalifa at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini Bon Boulash at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deela

Deela at the Sinead Gorey Spring 2024 runway show.Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim at the Tove Spring 2024 runway show.Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Sheila Atim at the Burberry Spring 2024 runway show.Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Sheila Atim at the Emilia Wickstead Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sheila Atim at the Erdem Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Regan

Mia Regan at the KNWLS Spring 2024 runway show.Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mia Regan at the 16Arlington Spring 2024 runway show.Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mia Regan at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

JGrrey

JGrrey at the Susan Fang Spring 2024 runway show.Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb at the Masha Popova Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Cherry

Chloe Cherry at the Richard Quinn Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chloe Cherry at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at the Ashley Williams Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alexa Chung at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Griff

Griff at the Molly Goddard Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Griff at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha
Griff at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX

Charli XCX at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kit Connor

Kit Connor at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams at the MAINS Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maisie Williams at the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse at the JW Anderson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images