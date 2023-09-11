New York Fashion Week is back in full effect — the first stop of the “Top 4” international weeks of runway shows that make up a month-long circuit. From Sept. 8 to 13, we’re not only gifted with must-see designers and emerging names releasing their latest collections for the upcoming season (speaking of which, can you believe we’re already looking ahead at Spring 2024?!), but our favorite celebrities are putting their best looks forward in the big city amidst the heat, rain, and all.
So far, Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the front row to support the industry’s best fashion houses. In five days, we’ve seen musicians like Ice Spice, Hayley Williams, and Avril Lavigne make their rounds from Christian Siriano to Dion Lee.
Emma Seligman’s cinematic universe — featuring Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, and Rachel Sennnott — reunited for Proenza Schouler. Korean singers like Tiffany Young and Krystal Jung were also spotted in the mix at Peter Do’s debut for Helmut Lang.
Before we head across the pond to fashion week’s next stop in London, check out the best celebrity sightings from New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2024 shows, with more to be added, ahead.
Anitta Anitta at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Berry Halle Berry at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blake Lively Blake Lively at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Rita Ora Rita Ora at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images AnnaSophia Robb AnnaSophia Robb at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Myha’la Herrold Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Lola Tung Lola Tung at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Greta Lee Greta Lee at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Ice Spice Ice Spice at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Tinashe Tinashe at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Lourdes “Lola” Leon Lourdes “Lola” Leon at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Kali Uchis Kali Uchis at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Saweetie Saweetie at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Coi Leray Coi Leray at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Rachel Sennott Rachel Sennott at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
Sofia Richie-Grainger Sofia Richie-Grainger at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Sofia Richie-Grainger at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylour Paige Taylour Paige at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylour Paige at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders Chase Sui Wonders at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tommy Dorfman Tommy Dorfman at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Slayyyter Slayyyter at the Private Policy Spring 2024 runway show. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Krystal Jung Krystal Jung at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Sasha Calle Sasha Calle at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Madison Bailey Madison Bailey at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Cara Delevigne Cara Delevigne at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Charles Melton Charles Melton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Roberts Emma Roberts at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghann Fahy Meghann Fahy at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana DeBose at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Tiffany Young Tiffany Young at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coco Jones Coco Jones at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leon Bridges and The Kid LAROI Leon Bridges and The Kid LAROI at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karreuche Tran Karreuche Tran at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Umi Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Kiersey Clemons Kiersey Clemons at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Laverne Cox Laverne Cox at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quinta Brunson at the Jason Wu Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Quinta Brunson at the Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Hayley Williams Hayley Williams at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayley Williams at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show. Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang Kesha Kesha at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eric Nam Eric Nam at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Young Mazino Young Mazino at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lori Harvey Lori Harvey at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Richie Shazam Richie Shazam at the Eckhaus Latta Spring 2024 runway show. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richie Shazam at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janet Jackson Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Venus Williams Venus Williams at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Hari Nef Hari Nef at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hari Nef at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Wylie Sofia Wylie at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Mackenzie Ziegler Mackenzie Ziegler at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Mackenzie Ziegler at the Patbo Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Anna Cathcart Anna Cathcart at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Anna Cathcart at the Adeam Spring 2024 runway show. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aoki Lee Simmons Aoki Lee Simmons at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Justine Skye Justine Skye at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Justine Skye at the Eckhaus Latta Spring 2024 runway show. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Christina Ricci Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Molly Gordon Molly Gordon at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Dove Cameron Dove Cameron at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Lil Nas X Lil Nas X at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Chase Stokes Chase Stokes at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images