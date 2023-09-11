NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L to R) Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Ayo Edebiri attend...
The Best Celebrity Front Row at New York Fashion Week Spring 2024

New York’s heat and humidity didn’t stop the stars from showing up and out.

New York Fashion Week is back in full effect — the first stop of the “Top 4” international weeks of runway shows that make up a month-long circuit. From Sept. 8 to 13, we’re not only gifted with must-see designers and emerging names releasing their latest collections for the upcoming season (speaking of which, can you believe we’re already looking ahead at Spring 2024?!), but our favorite celebrities are putting their best looks forward in the big city amidst the heat, rain, and all.

So far, Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the front row to support the industry’s best fashion houses. In five days, we’ve seen musicians like Ice Spice, Hayley Williams, and Avril Lavigne make their rounds from Christian Siriano to Dion Lee. Emma Seligman’s cinematic universe — featuring Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, and Rachel Sennnott — reunited for Proenza Schouler. Korean singers like Tiffany Young and Krystal Jung were also spotted in the mix at Peter Do’s debut for Helmut Lang.

Before we head across the pond to fashion week’s next stop in London, check out the best celebrity sightings from New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2024 shows, with more to be added, ahead.

Anitta

Anitta at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Blake Lively at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Myha’la Herrold

Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Lola Tung

Lola Tung at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Greta Lee

Greta Lee at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Ice Spice

Ice Spice at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Tinashe

Tinashe at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Lourdes “Lola” Leon

Lourdes “Lola” Leon at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Saweetie

Saweetie at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Coi Leray

Coi Leray at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.

Sofia Richie-Grainger

Sofia Richie-Grainger at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Sofia Richie-Grainger at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylour Paige at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slayyyter

Slayyyter at the Private Policy Spring 2024 runway show.John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Krystal Jung

Krystal Jung at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Sasha Calle

Sasha Calle at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Cara Delevigne

Cara Delevigne at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Charles Melton

Charles Melton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show.Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Tiffany Young

Tiffany Young at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Jones

Coco Jones at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leon Bridges and The Kid LAROI

Leon Bridges and The Kid LAROI at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karreuche Tran

Karreuche Tran at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Umi

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler

Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson at the Jason Wu Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson at the Sergio Hudson Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne

Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024 runway show.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hayley Williams at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 runway show.Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Kesha

Kesha at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eric Nam

Eric Nam at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Young Mazino

Young Mazino at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show.Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam at the Eckhaus Latta Spring 2024 runway show.John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Richie Shazam at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Venus Williams at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 runway show.Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hari Nef

Hari Nef at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hari Nef at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 runway show.David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Wylie

Sofia Wylie at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
Mackenzie Ziegler at the Patbo Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Anna Cathcart

Anna Cathcart at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
Anna Cathcart at the Adeam Spring 2024 runway show.Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Justine Skye

Justine Skye at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
Justine Skye at the Eckhaus Latta Spring 2024 runway show.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 presentation.Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio

Camila Mendes and India Amarteifio at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes at the Coach Spring 2024 runway show.Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images