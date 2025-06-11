Charli XCX & Gabbriette Nail Same-Same-But-Different Dressing In London

Isn’t it a wonderful feeling when plans in the group chat finally make it IRL? It seems that was the case for Charli XCX and Gabbriette in London last night, who possibly coordinated their all-black looks for Addison Rae’s intimate show at The Box in Soho.

Charli’s had an incredibly busy last six weeks or so, but that won’t stop her from stepping out to support her favorite pop ingenue. She was snapped exiting the legendary venue in a fitted, cropped blazer, satin capris, a Velvet Underground T-shirt, a massive studded belt (another memo everyone got), and sexy-as-f*ck stilettos. She had her trusty Balenciaga Le City bag slung over one shoulder and her eye-shielding clubby sunnies. Gabbriette was the Sugar to Charli’s Spice, wearing a leather tank, sequin skirt, and sequin bag (probably Fendi).

Charli xcx Backgrid Backgrid Gabbriette Backgrid 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

The sexy black club dressing might’ve been sheer coincidence, considering all black is de rigueur for Gabbriette, but we’re choosing to believe they landed on a singular sartorial effort for the evening and went all-in on it. It’s a same-same-but-different for the high-fashion girls: Where Gabbriette is serving Versace by way of Chrome Hearts and a little Hot Topic, Charli leaned into Ghesquière-era Balenciaga, a time period with knee-hugging capris and fitted jackets.

Addison Rae Backgrid Lexee Smith, Addison Rae Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rae’s been on a fashion tear herself, quickly updating our favorite outfit recipe of 2025 (one Charli gamely trend-set earlier this year) and otherwise instilling within us agency to embrace Y2Chaos and pattern clashing. For her London daytime appearances, she also ascribed to the black-only mood, save for her must-have pair of indie-sleaze-lite white sunglasses. Take a few notes for your next girls night — don’t skimp out on four-inch heels, and save the color for more well-lit occasions.