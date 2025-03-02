In the ever-snarky world of fashion, community is crucial to staying sane and surviving the 16-hour days of runway shows and late-night parties. Ruby Lyn and Versace are well on their way to being a trusty pair. The must-follow Canadian fashionista was in Milan for fashion week and hit up Gucci, Prada, and of course, Versace, where the team looked out for her and the other guests with complimentary blankets for the frigid night of the show. They also looked out for her with an extra-special look from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, which Ruby says she’ll be using as inspiration for her ‘fits this year.

In true Versace form, the runway was a family affair, with Ruby spotting her best friend and supermodel Lila Moss on the runway, plus catching a glimpse of fashion’s unofficial mother, Donatella. She took us from her plush hotel room all the way to the train station where Versace staged their show, and also gave us a glimpse at her favorite looks, including one she wishes she got to wear to prom. Keep reading to dive into the gilded world of Versace, as Ruby saw it.

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Ciao Nylon!! come with me to the Versace Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan 💋🪡💛

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn I was sooo excited to get to wear a look from last season’s collection, it was one of my favorite shows I’ve ever attended. I remember I couldn’t put my phone down, it was too good.

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn I had so much fun at the fitting mixing different looks together. We decided to lean into the self-expression that Versace exudes and clash colors and patterns. I usually don’t feel as confident in more feminine looks, but leave it to Donatella to make you feel amazing whilst out of your comfort zone.

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Absolutely loved the contrast of colors, texture, and print in my look!! There was a ‘60s mod western flare going on (I definitely took notes to bring back with me to use in my own wardrobe).

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn And we're off to the show!! (I was nervous I was going to trip & fall in these heels, but luckily I was able to spare the photographers that image.)

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Stunning train station show location🚂

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Versace said we're prepared & considerate with heated seats and blankets for their guests (very much appreciated hehe)🫂

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn 🖤 Unapologetically Versace 🖤 Donatella brought strict and sensual to the runway with studs, dramatic ballerina silhouettes, and metal mesh. I loved the balance of elegance and edge with silk and leather contrast.

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Got to see my baby belle Lila walk for the first time <3333 (Insane I get to see my friends walk at runway shows... like what.)

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn This headpiece. This is the kind of armor I need.

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn One of my fav looks from the show. (I wish I could’ve worn this dress to prom; it’s so girly and fun but still spunky. I love!)

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn The icon herself! Brava Donatella!

Courtesy of Ruby Lyn Back home, bundled up in my new Versace blanket💅🏻