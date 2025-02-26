Gabbriette Just Returned To The Runway For Fendi

Charli XCX might need to change the lyrics of “360” to “I’m everywhere, I’m so Gabbriette” after this month. The goth princess was all over NYFW, hit the Grammys stage with Charli, plus is selling her closet on Depop and making MAC lip kits. Now, she’s hitting the runway at Milan Fashion Week after some time away from the catwalk. She just walked Fendi’s 100th anniversary show in — of course — an all-black outfit. Talk about typecasting.

She was in great company to celebrate the brand’s 100th birthday. She walked alongside our January It Girl, Clara McGregor, plus Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Adriana Lima, Edie Campbell, Mona Tougaard, and Lindsey Wixon... to name but a few supers who were cast. Gabbriette’s cheekbones were her best accessory, as the makeup was very simple, and her hair was pulled back. She easily matched the grown-up, demure mood of the show with a relaxed walk, despite being five-foot-five.

ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

This is a special show, not only for its celebration of hitting such a milestone, but because it’s the first show after creative director Kim Jones left. The fashion was left up to Silvia Venturini Fendi, creator of the Baguette bag and the only living representative of the Fendi family working at the company. “Fendi reminds me of the future,” she says via press release. “I didn’t want to spend too much time dwelling on the physical archives. For me, Fendi 100 is more about my personal memories — real or imagined — of what Fendi was and what Fendi means today.”

Her take on Fendi was mature, refined, yet not without a sense of whimsy. Chevron-patterned boots matched skirts, sumptous (real) furs gave off a Milanese housewife energy, and there were still plenty of great embroidered blouses and dresses for the younger set — and dolls made of the house’s infamous fur. It was cohesive, energetic, and smart enough to know to include all generations (Gabbriette’s included) to continue into the next 100 years.