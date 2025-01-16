Alex Consani’s Valentine's Day Date Is Her Alter Ego

Dry January is emptying out bars across the country, and we’re experiencing a bit of a thirst for memorable fashion moments as well. Timothée Chalamet is doing some serious heavy lifting in the news cycle with his rule-breaking press tour for A Complete Unknown, but besides that, celebs are understandably laying low. There’s a few launches worth taking a gander at, though, and almost all of them have a dose of pink to get you into the Valentine’s Day mood. Read on to see the campaigns and collections we’ll be shopping and moodboard-ing this week.

Sandy Liang & Salomon Re-Up On Pink Sneakers

If you know anything about Sandy’s collabs, you know they sell out almost instantly. Her & Salomon are hoping to be a bit more equitable this go-around by raffling off pairs until 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 16. Lucky winners will be announced on Jan. 17.

Alex Consani Goes On A Date With Herself For Converse

The 2024 Model of the Year is the latest Converse campaign star, and to flaunt their Valentine’s Day selection, she took her goth twin out to dinner. Her sweet angel side loves the rosette-covered high tops, and her devilish side is all-in on the platform boots. Either way, don’t wait for a significant other to buy your dream pair for you.

Sofia Coppola, Gracie Abrams & Chanel Walk Onto Set...

...and seal the deal on Abrams’ Chanel love affair with a campaign shoot for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection, shot by Craig McDean under the artistic direction of Coppola. Perhaps it’s time to invest in a statement cap or bangle?

Courrèges Delivers On Functional Rave Clothes

The futuristic fashion of Nicolas Di Felice under his tenure at Courrèges isn’t just sexy and made for twirling under strobe lights at Nowadays — it has some utility beyond crotch pockets. For Pre-Fall 2025, Di Felice is solving the age-old quandary of where to put your jacket during the function. Bags come with a little hanging circular strap to stuff your leather outerwear into. And if you’re forgoing bags altogether, consider the lace top that straddles the line of activewear and party-wear with a neat arm pocket for your keys and ID.

Marine Serre & Repetto Craft Moon Flats

We’re partial to the single-crescent style in red or silver, but you can’t go wrong with any pair. Set your alarms for the morning of Jan. 20 so you don’t miss out on the release.