Beauty
Did Alex Consani Just Usher In The End Of Lip Liner?
Great news for the shaky-handed among us.
Celebrities are already setting the standard for 2025’s beauty trends, which, based on this week’s looks, include striking lips, architectural hairstyles, and high shine.
At the Fashion Awards, Alex Consani re-upped a makeup idea we’ve not seen in a minute: a burgundy mouth with the edges very much not precisely lined. In a similar throwback moment, both Rihanna and Anok Yai stepped out (at separate events) with ends-out updos that recalled the ‘90s. And for hair that’s simultaneously timeless and modern, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Rodrigo kept their lengths sleek and simple — and commercial-level glossy.
Ahead, see these and more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.
Rihanna’s Banged Bouffant
Serving Halle Berry’s character in B.A.P.S., Rihanna styled this intricate knotted updo featuring choppy bangs at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.
HoYeon Jung’s Glass Skin
At the Red Sea International Film Festival, HoYeon Jung’s skin looked so radiant you could basically see your reflection in her cheekbones. Rhode’s Glazing Milk can help replicate that healthy glow.
Rita Ora’s Temporary Tats
We bet you’ve never thought about using temporary tattoos as pasties and décolleté decoration like Rita Ora at a Fashion Awards afterparty.
Alex Consani’s Blurred Lip
For a softer take on a goth lip, take notes from Alex Consani’s Fashion Awards look. After applying maroon lipstick, simply blot your lips with your fingers until the edges become soft and smudgy.
Julia Fox’s 19th-Century Beat
Inspired by the history of the Fashion Awards’ Royal Albert Hall location, Julia Fox walked the red carpet in an artsy take on Gilded Age glam with a pale base, faded lip, and watercolor eyeshadow.
Lily-Rose Depp’s Taupe Tint
Attending the UK premiere of Nosferatu, the actor styled warm neutral tones with pale brown eyeshadow and beige lip liner. For the latter, try Makeup Forever’s Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Endless Cacao.