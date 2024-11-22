As we inch closer to the social season, the celebrity beauty looks have simultaneously veered festive, with plenty of shimmery shadows, warm plums and copper, and statement hair moments with serious main-character energy.

At a special double screening of Challengers and Dune: Part Two, Zendaya showed up with mermaid waves and a monochrome makeup look that complemented her peach-toned outfit. Similarly, Rachel Zegler embraced tones in the same color family with berry eyes and lips at a movie premiere. And at the CMAs, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini both went for cascading waves and glistening silver eye shadow, a combo we’ll definitely be trying out as the first holiday parties kick off.

Keep scrolling for all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Kasey Musgrave’s Subtle Silver Glint Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images At the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves oozed old Hollywood glamour with a touch of silver eye shadow in the inner corners of her eyes.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Disco Eyelids Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images On the same red carpet, Kelsea Ballerini also opted for silver eyeshadow to match her sequined dress. SHEGLAM’s Major Beam Blast Eyeshadow will give you that radiant sparkle.

Zendaya’s Bronze Glow Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a special double screening of Challengers and Dune: Part Two, Zendaya had a standout monochrome moment by matching her satin outfit with a glossy bronze makeup look.

Rihanna's Ruby-Red Lips ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID Rihanna let a firetruck-red lipstick be the star of her makeup look while going out in LA this week; one can guess that it might be her Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Sky-High Coif Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Using hand-woven yarn to amplify the texture of the actor’s locs, hairstylist Vernon Francis created this structural updo that added a strong sculptural element to Nyong’o’s strapless Chanel.

Kaia Gerber’s Doll Lashes Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Serving serious ‘70s flower-child energy, Kaia Gerber paired loose waves with the world’s flutteriest lashes (and new-season Valentino). These fluffy Faux 3D falsies by Lily Lashes can replicate Gerber’s mesmerizing eye look.

Rachel Zegler’s Full-Face Sangria Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Zegler arrived at the Y2K screening in New York in a cranberry-toned eye and lip combo that’s getting us excited for all the mulled wine and hot toddies in our future.