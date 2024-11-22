Beauty
Zendaya Makes The Case For Matching Your Makeup To Your Outfit
She loves a monochrome moment.
As we inch closer to the social season, the celebrity beauty looks have simultaneously veered festive, with plenty of shimmery shadows, warm plums and copper, and statement hair moments with serious main-character energy.
At a special double screening of Challengers and Dune: Part Two, Zendaya showed up with mermaid waves and a monochrome makeup look that complemented her peach-toned outfit. Similarly, Rachel Zegler embraced tones in the same color family with berry eyes and lips at a movie premiere. And at the CMAs, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini both went for cascading waves and glistening silver eye shadow, a combo we’ll definitely be trying out as the first holiday parties kick off.
Keep scrolling for all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.
Kasey Musgrave’s Subtle Silver Glint
At the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves oozed old Hollywood glamour with a touch of silver eye shadow in the inner corners of her eyes.
Kelsea Ballerini’s Disco Eyelids
On the same red carpet, Kelsea Ballerini also opted for silver eyeshadow to match her sequined dress. SHEGLAM’s Major Beam Blast Eyeshadow will give you that radiant sparkle.
Zendaya’s Bronze Glow
At a special double screening of Challengers and Dune: Part Two, Zendaya had a standout monochrome moment by matching her satin outfit with a glossy bronze makeup look.
Rihanna's Ruby-Red Lips
Rihanna let a firetruck-red lipstick be the star of her makeup look while going out in LA this week; one can guess that it might be her Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored.
Lupita Nyong’o’s Sky-High Coif
Using hand-woven yarn to amplify the texture of the actor’s locs, hairstylist Vernon Francis created this structural updo that added a strong sculptural element to Nyong’o’s strapless Chanel.
Kaia Gerber’s Doll Lashes
Serving serious ‘70s flower-child energy, Kaia Gerber paired loose waves with the world’s flutteriest lashes (and new-season Valentino). These fluffy Faux 3D falsies by Lily Lashes can replicate Gerber’s mesmerizing eye look.
Rachel Zegler’s Full-Face Sangria
Rachel Zegler arrived at the Y2K screening in New York in a cranberry-toned eye and lip combo that’s getting us excited for all the mulled wine and hot toddies in our future.
Cynthia Erivo’s Ivy Eyeliner
At a London premiere for Wicked: Part One, Cynthia Erivo debuted twinkling green eyeliner traced along her entire eye and extended in a dramatic wing.