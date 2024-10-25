Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Baggage” - Kelsea Ballerini “But if you want that welcome mat, then roll it out with me.” Cute! This is one to scream-sing at MSG (but maybe don’t make eye contact when she’s on the lift). — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Aquamarine” - Addison Rae In case you needed any more convincing of Rae’s pop prowess, this Sean Price Williams-directed video, shot late at night in Paris, sees her smoking two cigarettes at once in fresh-off-the-runway Isabel Marant. Her aura is untouchable. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Only Living Girl In LA” - Halsey Halsey’s fifth album is here, and the rollout involving 18 celebrity impersonations concluded with an homage to Marilyn Monroe revolving around this six-minute album opener. More people need to make over-four-minute songs. — LeBlanc

"Pushing Daisies" - Ashe & Suki Waterhouse Ashe & Suki Waterhouse’s dreamy new track has me wishing I could drive around with the windows down. The duo’s first song together has only been out for a few hours, and it’s already stuck in my head. — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

“Afterlife” - Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Sharon Van Etten is so back. Her new single already has me listening to her entire discography all over again in the lead-up to Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. — Reed

“Jerkin’” - Amyl and the Sniffers “Jerkin’” is the kind of bombastic, brash song you want to blast as loud as possible with a NSFW, nudity-filled video featuring bodies of all shapes and sizes to match. — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“Leaveyourlove” - Parcels Speaking of being so back, so is old Parcels — this time with three solos. — Peng