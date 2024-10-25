For those who have yet to find a Halloween costume, take your cue from some of our favorite pop-culture players — a quick look at recent red carpets reveals some easily replicable beauty trends from the past and character looks directly inspired by Hollywood legends.

While honoring Cher at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, for example, Zendaya revamped the pop queen’s signature long, straight hair. Kendall Jenner took part in another celebrity-lookalike situation by channeling Marilyn Monroe’s blonde bob shaped into lush curls. The pervasive dress-up energy extends to makeup, too, with Julia Fox hearkening back to 50s and ‘60s mod with her frosty washed-denim eyeshadow.

Below, you’ll find details on all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Zendaya’s Cher Cosplay Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A true style chameleon, Zendaya recreated Cher’s butt-length hair while introducing her at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction. If you’re feeling inspired, Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment will ensure your hair looks just as sleek.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Glossy Limbs James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion always pops out with the glowiest skin, and to get the look, her makeup artist Lauren Elise Child tells NYLON she’s been loving Patrick Ta’s Major Glow balm in She’s on Vacation. “We just started using this product but love it because it has a beautiful bronzy sheen that lasts but doesn’t leave marks on clothes,” Child says.

Selena Gomez’s ‘60s Flip Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Selena Gomez styled her chocolate brown bob with sleek flipped ends for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala. To keep the style in place, a strong-hold hairspray will make sure the swoop doesn’t fall flat.

Hailey Bieber’s Pumpkin Spice Lip Gloss LAGOSSIPTV/BLUE LOVE IMAGES/BACKGRID Exiting her star-studded Rhode Skin launch party wearing a burnt-orange gloss, Hailey Bieber showed us that there are more fall lip colors than deep burgundy. (We’re partial to SHEGLAM’S Mirror Kiss High-Shine Lipstick in Plot Twist.)

Rihanna’s Ruffled Updo VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images Given Tyla’s piece-y chignon and Rihanna’s ruffled updo at a Moncler event, celebrities are giving the s Using a volumizing mousse can emphasize the texture and hold the style in place.

Margaret Qualley’s Diamond Diadem Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images You may only associate headbands with Gossip Girl, but Qualley just proved that they don’t have to feel juvenile when styled with pulled-back hair and grown-up jewelry.

Kendall Jenner’s Bombshell Spirals Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Serving Old Hollywood glamour, Kendall Jenner styled her NYC blonde in a side part with perfectly coiffed curls. Teasing the roots enhances the seductive energy.

Julia Fox’s Denim Eyeshadow Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Julia Fox always has the coolest eye looks, the latest being a faded light blue she wore at the Rome Film Fest. The glossy brown lip contrasts with the icy shade to create a very modern (very fashion-y) warm and cool color combo.

Cynthia Erivo’s Mismatched Mani Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Not sure what nail art to get at the salon? Take notes from Cynthia Erivo’s Academy Awards Gala look and try a different design on each finger by mixing red and green with silver gems and flames.