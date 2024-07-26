Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya’s Sweat-Proof Olympic Glam & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
Tashi Duncan would be proud.
byKevin LeBlanc
We’re eagerly awaiting the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris on July 26, not only to watch Simone Biles kick some ass on the vault and balance beam, but also to spot some of our favorite It Girls sitting in the stands and getting glammed up for the occasion. There’s some summer blockbuster movie premieres with equally exciting hair and makeup looks to keep us tided over ‘til fall, when everyone’s back from vacation (thank you, Emma Corrin), but otherwise, the ladies are hitting the south of France, New York, and even Seoul for a Loewe store opening.
The summer makeup uniform of dewy, glowy skin with a built-in sweaty effect is still the go-to this time of year, plus more bold lips and eyeshadow to keep up the intrigue. Read on to see what hair and makeup looks made the cut for this week.