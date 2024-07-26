Zendaya’s Sweat-Proof Olympic Glam & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

We’re eagerly awaiting the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris on July 26, not only to watch Simone Biles kick some ass on the vault and balance beam, but also to spot some of our favorite It Girls sitting in the stands and getting glammed up for the occasion. There’s some summer blockbuster movie premieres with equally exciting hair and makeup looks to keep us tided over ‘til fall, when everyone’s back from vacation (thank you, Emma Corrin), but otherwise, the ladies are hitting the south of France, New York, and even Seoul for a Loewe store opening.

The summer makeup uniform of dewy, glowy skin with a built-in sweaty effect is still the go-to this time of year, plus more bold lips and eyeshadow to keep up the intrigue. Read on to see what hair and makeup looks made the cut for this week.

Taylor Russell’s Picture-Perfect Pixie Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images If you’re thinking about cutting your hair, let Taylor Russell be the motivation you need. The actress was photographed at the Casa Loewe opening in Seoul sporting her ultra short new hair, which let her cheekbones and backless shearling dress take center stage.

Gigi Hadid’s Sweeping Bangs James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The supermodel played dress up with her good friend Blake Lively at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on July 22, and we adored her vintage-inspired swooping bang and flipped ends that offset the modernity of her outfit.

Camila Cabello’s Summer Gala Glam Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “I Luv It” singer attended the Summer Gala by Gala One in a relatively understated look in comparison to her more audacious hair and makeup for her summer festival appearances, with a glossy lip, fresh contoured cheeks, and a slightly smoky eye that, in a few words, look great.

Zendaya’s Rainy Night Glow Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya popped over to Paris from London for the Prelude to the Olympics party, embracing the rainy forecast in the French capital with a slicked-back hairdo and glossy, gleaming skin, taking the fuss out of getting a full beat and still looking snatched.

Rihanna’s Summer Gloss Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Take a cue from Riri’s summertime makeup playbook: don’t overdo it. A simple swipe of gloss on both the lids and the lips will make your sweat look intentional.

Rosalía’s Olympic Makeup Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Motomami takes Paris! The singer was seen at the Prelude to the Olympics party in Paris rocking low-key glam, with her muted mauve lip lending a vampiric effect to her Dior Cruise 2025 gown.

Emma Corrin’s Villainous Beat Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images To say Emma Corrin has been slaying the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour with their fashion and glam would be an understatement, and at the New York premiere they kept the pressure applied with a smudged maroon eyeliner look and wine colored lip sharply drawn on, truly fit for a villain.

Lucy Qiu’s Superhero Updo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model attended the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in a wet hair look that doesn’t look too soggy: her bangs were neatly gelled down to her face for dramatic effect, and her bun was spiky and added the perfect pop of texture.

Alex Consani’s Birthday Beat The model and all-around superstar celebrated her 21st birthday in style with friends, and her bleached brow and heavy eyeliner added to the drama and stayed stamped on until the wee hours of the morning.