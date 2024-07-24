You Look Good, Camila Cabello

Any minimalist knows that simple is best — and this holds true for the red carpet, where a straightforward look will almost always outshine an over-accessorized, flashy ensemble. Camila Cabello, or simply “C” as she’s been calling herself in her album C, XOXO, attended The Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez last night and dialed down her fashion in a sleek Alaïa halterneck dress, with flattering gathering at the waist and a high slit for a little extra va va voom, because, as Miss Miami herself puts it, “305 ‘til I die.”

Her only accessories were a pointed-toe mesh black heel and a pair of silver drop earrings, keeping it low-key and matte, as opposed the glitter, drama, and deconstruction of her current aesthetic. Her makeup was summer glam done right, with glowing, contoured skin, a shiny, plumped lip and a hint of eyeliner, and her hair — which has been a bit all over the place this year — was in a simple ponytail, with a hint of her black roots peeking through.

She would do well to continue in this vein of dressing and let her natural beauty shine. Sure, she’s experimenting with her look and trying new things out, but it’s also easy to forget that sometimes the most basic look can make the best impression. Her “authenticity” has been called into question recently, and it’s true that some of her more experimental looks feel a bit disingenuous. But this outfit proved that when you’re already gorgeous, you don’t need many bells and whistles — just a damn good Alaïa dress.