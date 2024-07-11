The 3 Biggest Summer Color Trends (And 30 Standout Accessories To Try Them Out)

This summer, we're ditching the usual whites, nautical stripes, and neutrals for a splash of bold color in the form of an eye-catching accessory. While we’re deep in the age of anything goes, our constant analysis of what the top designers and A-list celebrities are wearing right now has pointed to three unexpected colors dominating the scene.

The best way to make a statement in this scorching 90-degree weather? Dramatic burgundy — just think of how a clutch in the off-kilter-for-this-season shade can elevate any outfit. For those who prefer a more muted touch, butter yellow remains a favorite, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways at Bottega Veneta and Loewe. Another standout that just so happens to suit all skin tones and hair colors is powder blue (no, it’s not just for Easter). Below, see NYLON’s best accessories picks in the new Big Three that’ll get you stopped on the street, guaranteed.

Merlot

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno debuted a black cherry red called “Gucci Rosso” on the house’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway, and thankfully, the excitement hasn't died down. (Just days earlier, Rita Ora was spotted braving the heat wave in New York wearing six red outfits back to back.) For our picks, nothing embodies a Cowboy Carter summer more than Raye’s Cody Boot to add liven up your next night out. Meanwhile, one of our main summer references is Dua Lipa’s burgundy Jacquemus bag and stilettos, which can easily be recreated with Gucci’s crescent Jackie bag.

Butter Yellow

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In June, Sabrina Carpenter made the case for butter yellow with her bedazzled mini dress at Governors Ball. And with designers like Sandy Liang and Schiaparelli embracing the mood-boosting shade, it’s only fitting to try what we like to think of as the new beige. How about a pair of light-yellow perforated pumps to elevate any (regular) neutral outfit?

Powder Blue

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

This one’s for the pastel lovers, ballet fans, or simply those who live for Bridgerton. Appearing in Stella McCartney and Fendi spring collections, to name a few, powder blue is asserting itself amid the many muted creams and whites on the runways. If you’re a fan of understated elegance, Bottega Veneta’s elongated weave tote ensures you won’t have to sacrifice your love of color. Or, if you’re a risk-taker, opt for something bolder to finish off your day (or night) ensembles like the ultra-sporty Tory Burch Runway Sunglasses.