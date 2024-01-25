Olympic Skateboarder Jagger Eaton On His "Hippie" Routines & Training For The 2024 Games

Jagger Eaton is laser focused on the upcoming summer, but he’s not dreaming of vacations — instead, he’s physically and mentally preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he’ll be competing as part of the USA Skateboarding Team.

Eaton returns to Team USA after making history as one of the first-ever Olympic skateboarding medalists when he earned bronze in the men's street competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The prospect of his sophomore Olympics has completely changed the 22-year-old's life, from nixing socials entirely to embracing the teachings of American spiritual teacher and guru Ram Dass. But Eaton, a self-professed “total hippie,” still leans on some technology to get right for the Olympics. His go-to? Samsung’s Galaxy AI technology that allows him to slow down his skateboarding tricks to hone in on the tiniest details to improve his training sessions — and hopefully, win him the gold.

Ahead, Eaton breaks down his life on the journey to the 2024 games, from his must-do morning routine to books that keep him present and in the moment.

THE DAY-TO-DAY

A typical day starts at 6:40 a.m. I hydrate immediately and go directly to the beach. I plunge in the ocean no matter what time of year for about 10 minutes. Right now it's really cold, but I still get in every morning. After that ice bath, I do breathwork on the beach. I’m a total hippie. I jump back in the water for a little bit before eating breakfast. I have my first physical training at 9 a.m. and train until 10:30. I do DNS (dynamic neuromuscular stabilization) work, which is basically glorified yoga. Immediately following that I skate from about 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Every day in the park has very detailed, structured assignments. I walk in there very organized. Then after skating, depending on how I'm feeling, I'll spend the rest of the day on the golf course.

GETTING GRANULAR

Everything's changed with Paris on the horizon to be quite honest with you. I have really sheltered myself in this schedule and my day-to-day routine. I have a whole social media team that helps me, I'm not even on socials anymore. I'm very particular about who's around me on a day-to-day basis. I'm particular about what I listen to, what I watch. It's a very detailed, organized life I'm living right now, and the whole goal is to be as prepared as possible for Paris.

STAYING GROUNDED

I read spiritual teachings on a daily basis. I'm reading right now a book by Ram Dass, which is really helping me. My aunt in Alaska gave me my first Ram Dass book one Christmas. Her and I talked a lot about spirituality and how important it is to be present in this life, especially with all these other outside distractions. I’ve become a real fan of his perspective. I also like Eckhart Tolle. On Spotify, it's always Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, books like that. But my music's all over the place right now. It's been Metallica, Creed Fisher. My lady got me on house music, and that's kind of been the main vibe as of lately.

HIS PHILOSOPHY

I want to be as present as possible and understand discipline that is very important, but know that enthusiasm moves mountains. As long as I can stay enthused about my life and make sure my purpose is constantly fulfilled, I'm on the right trajectory.

THE OLYMPIAN GRIND

As far as eating, I am on a very strict diet: little carbs, a lot of lean protein, only three meals a day. I don't eat past 7 p.m. but I'm definitely allowed to snack. My trainer actually said that I need to snack more. When I do, it’s on granola and bananas.

USING TECH TO EXCEL

Samsung’s new Galaxy AI technology is revolutionizing the way that I train — and I am very old fashioned in that it’s always been strict numbers in a row. I've never actually been able to slo-mo my tricks and see certain things I'm doing wrong until this phone came into play. I've been using it quite often to take in all the details. It's helped me become very precise, on posture all the way down to how my wheels are rolling.