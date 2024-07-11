Oh, Look: You Can Buy Zendaya’s Exact Vintage Dior Sweater

Challengers might now be a thing of the past (though the thirsty memes won’t seem to go away), but Zendaya is sticking to the tennis look this summer, even with her off-the-red-carpet style.

On July 10, the actress attended a performance of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play in London’s West End wearing a wool fold-over sweater with scallop trim in the shade of a Penn Championship ball. The top, which is from an early-2000s Christian Dior collection, was paired with a beige skirt and knee-high cognac riding boots for an effect that’s Y2K meets classic New England prep. (Simultaneously, Zendaya debuted a lighter hair color styled in a messy bun.)

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chartreuse might not be for everyone, but in case you’re also feeling the Brat-adjacent green, Zendaya’s exact Dior jumper can (surprisingly) still be purchased on 1stDibs for $480.