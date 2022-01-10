It seems that Zendaya can’t miss. The past couple of years have been nothing but straight magic for the 25 year-old actress. While she’s been a notable talent since her child star days, recently she’s solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. In September 2020, she won the Emmy for Best Actress for her role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria, and as of last month can be officially considered Marvel royalty after starring in a trilogy of Spider-Man movies (and causing a stir by dating Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland).

But another reason Zendaya gets so much attention for everything she does is because she just looks so good doing it. Every red carpet has given her an opportunity to show off her unique fashion and beauty style, under the guidance of her longtime stylist Law Roach. While many actresses become known for a signature look (even the most fashion forward often mostly commit to a primary hair color, except for film roles), Zendaya on the other hand never appears on the red carpet with the same look twice. You never know at every turn whether she’ll be rocking a new hair color, length or style. While she’s tried out many different beauty looks over the years (read more about Zendaya’s beauty evolution, here), it’s her ever changing hair that we can’t get enough of.

Below, check out Zendaya’s amazing repertoire of hair looks, so far.

The Side Swoop Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

Chic Cornrows Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Los Angeles Premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Space Age Updo Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At a screening of Dune

Shaggy ’70s Bangs Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the London photocall for Dune

Donna Summer Curls Curls Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Paris photocall for Dune

The “Wet” Look Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Venice Film Festival

Bouncy Pony Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere

Bold Box Braids Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Old Hollywood Waves ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images At the 2019 Emmy Awards

The Mary Jane Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images At the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere

Long Single Braid Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images At the Smallfoot premiere

Two Texture Hairdo Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Baby Bangs Bob Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 Met Gala

Sculptural Bun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 Academy Awards

Sleek and Straight Bob Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the The Greatest Showman premiere

The Factory Girl Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2017 Fashion Awards

Full Fro Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2017 InStyle Awards

The Bardot Bump Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere

Brushed-out Curls Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2017 Met Gala

Fluffy Pony Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Mullet John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2016 Grammy Awards

Itty-Bitty Baby Bun Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2015 Teen Choice Awards

Locs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the 2015 Academy Awards