Going from Disney Channel to gritty HBO drama, Zendaya has had quite the career trajectory. Once an adorable young voice on Victorious, her career has catapulted, resulting in heroic Marvel roles and her own collection of clothing done in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Throughout this time, Zendaya has also transformed, and as her beauty evolution shows, she's not afraid to try out a new look, even when that means finding a fashionable way to wear a mullet.

Ahead, scroll through a decade of Zendaya's most memorable beauty moments, beginning with one of her earliest appearances, and continuing with highlights from the Met Gala and numerous award shows. From beautiful braids to a surprise platinum blonde moment, follow along with Zendaya's beauty evolution.