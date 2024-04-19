Zendaya’s Mega-Bouncy Power Ponytail & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

This past week we got to see all of the coolest fashion and beauty moments coming out of weekend one of Coachella, officially kicking off a new season of festival trends. While face gems and ring-adorned crown braids will always have their place in festival fare, this year, overwhelmingly, Coachella-attending celebs favored functional style over extreme looks. Just take a look at Charli D’Amelio’s silky headscarf and Emma Roberts’ pulled-back braided pigtails as examples.

Meanwhile, still hot on her Challengers press tour this week, Zendaya found yet another fresh take on tennis glam for her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She updated every athlete’s favorite hairstyle — the classic high pony — with extra volume and Hollywood curls.

The takeaway? Beauty looks that are practical can still have a pretty major impact, whether on the red carpet or out in the California desert. Read on for the best hair and makeup moments we can’t stop thinking about this week.

Rihanna’s Red Hot Matching Lips & Nails

At the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party, Rihanna ditched last week’s ’90s curly prom updo for ’80s-style power suiting and matchy-matchy bright red lipstick and nails.

Zendaya’s Sky-High Power Pony

Zendaya gave a sporty hairstyle a boost (literally) with bonus height and volume for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Blackpink’s Rosé’s Twisted Half-Updo

Blackpink’s Rosé appeared to be channeling Princess Buttercup at the South Korea RIMOWA event, wearing her platinum blonde hair in bendy waves with pieces twisted back around either side of her head.

Amelia Gray’s Throwback Barrette

To keep it breezy for Coachella, Amelia Gray committed to simple glam with minimal makeup, brushed-up brows, and loose hair accessorized with one adorable red snap clip.

Emma Roberts’ Pigtail Braids

Keep your eye out for the braided pigtails trend on the rise. Celebs like Rosalía, Willow Smith, and Emma Roberts have all been spotted in the style recently.

Charli D’Amelio’s Easy Headscarf

Her see-through skirt and exposed underwear might have been the most attention-grabbing part of Charli D’Amelio’s music festival look, but we’re loving the black and white headscarf she used to keep her long-dark hair in place.

Megan Fox’s Hair Length Transformation

Most recently seen with a short baby blue bob, Megan Fox took her new pastel hair color to more dramatic lengths for weekend one of Coachella.

Cara Delevingne’s Ombré Braid

From the front, Cara Delevingne’s slicked, side-parted hair may look polished and conservative, but her waist-length braid, fading into blonde ombré ends reveals a fun edge.

Hoyeon Jung’s Wet-Look Hair

Hoyeon Jung is totally on trend for the upcoming season with the gently-waved, wet-look hairstyle that she wore to the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Show in Shanghai.