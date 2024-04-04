12 Festival-Ready Manicure Ideas Brought To You By Top Nail Artists

If you’ve been to a music festival, you know that the free-spirited fun requires a lot of prep work, from getting a group together to figuring out what you’re going to wear, to, most importantly, getting it all there. But between all that planning, a fresh mani might’ve fallen to the wayside.

That’s where we come in. To provide some inspiration before your last-minute salon pit stop, we asked six top manicurists to share their most creative, festival-ready nail looks — after all, your manicure is one accessory that has to be part of every outfit all weekend long. Read on for their 12 best Coachella manicure ideas.

Multicolor Chrome

Nails By Zola Ganzorigt

Solid chrome nails have been trending for a few seasons, but this spring, trade the standard silver and gold for multicolor, light-shifting shades that complement every outfit.

Floral French

Nails By Riley Miranda

“Florals for spring will never go out of style,” says manicurist Julie Kandalec. You can’t go wrong adding them to any other base, like a classic French or a solid color. The combo feels original, but still on-theme says Riley Miranda.

Lemon Glazed

Nails By Britney Tokyo Courtesy of Britney Tokyo

Sunshine-colored French tips give the style a more whimsical energy. Nail artist Britney Tokyo also suggests putting a translucent glaze on top — it practically makes your nails glow at outdoor festivals, she says.

Flames

Nails By Zola Ganzorigt

Adding some chrome flames to your set is one way to make an ode to the intense desert heat.

Disco Nails

Nails By Natalie Minerva

Ten little disco balls on your fingers say, “I’m ready to party,” while the light refracting off the mirrored sequins is sure to get extra attention, says Euphoria manicurist Natalie Minerva. You could also tint this mani any color you like by adding a jelly top coat.

Sweet Cyber Punk

Nails By Britney Tokyo

You’ll have the best nails in the techno tent with this funky, alien-esque manicure.

3D Flower Accents

Nails By Gina Edwards

Festival nails don’t need to be crazy colors to feel right for the occasion. Manicurist Gina Edwards says we’ll also be seeing a lot of naturalistic designs, like this 3D daisy

Fruit Basket

Nails By Riley Miranda

Mix up flower patterns with fruit designs, like these oranges and cherries, for a look that’s extra sweet.

Orange Ombré

Nails By Britney Tokyo

If you still can’t get on board with French tips post-Y2K, maybe an ombré fade in a citrusy color will be more your speed.

Y2K Deco

Nails By Britney Tokyo

We love Tokyo’s pink and purple manicure embellished with 3D charms — it looks like a Polly Pocket lover’s dream.

Lava Lamp Mani

Nails By Zola Ganzorigt

Zola Ganzorigt loves a mix-and-match lava-lamp manicure (as seen on her client Hailey Bieber). Because every nail has a different dot pattern, it still makes the look feel coordinated. As a bonus, it’s easy to use as many colors as you want.

Chrome Tips

Nails By Natalie Minerva

Half French tips and half chrome, this manicure strikes the perfect balance between old-school and futuristic.