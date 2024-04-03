The Best Expert Packing Tips From Stylists, Editors, Comedians & More

Like clockwork, it’s once again time to finalize spring and summer vacation plans. But before the weather officially heats up — and our feeds are inundated with dozens of photos of the Italian coastline — you better start getting smart about packing. NYLON got ahead of the packing list woes with help from some of the most well-traveled people, from stylists to comedians and more. Ahead, find everything you need for a perfect flight and holiday, like a collapsible water bottle for maximum hydration and a Mary Poppins-worthy luxury purse to the ultimate airport efficiency hacks and travel outfits.

Catherine Cohen, Actor & Comedian

What item do you never travel without?

My amazing Xanax prescription.

Packing cubes: Necessary or not your speed?

In my old age, I’ve become absolutely besotted with packing cubes. They truly change the game for a girl like me: indecisive, extravagant, planning on shopping whilst traveling.

Do you have an airplane beauty routine? If so, elaborate.

No, I just try to drink at least a liter of water on a longer flight. You know I’m sitting in an aisle seat to pee 47 times. I’m addicted to traveling with this Vapur Collapsible that I fill up with water at the airport. Everyone I know hates seeing the bag. It's an unnerving shape, but it’s so practical and dramatic.

What beauty products always make it into your suitcase?

I think 90% of beauty products are unfortunately a scam, but I always bring Pond’s Cold Cream with me so I can take off my makeup. I normally use micellar water at home, but it always leaks all over my bag when I travel. If you know a container that actually contains micellar water for once, please let me know.

What’s a travel hack you tell all your friends?

Everything from Cadence has changed my life. Also, if you don’t have TSA PreCheck yet: What are you doing? NOT Clear. The Clear line is always longer. TSA PreCheck is so quick, I feel like a billionairess. My boyfriend refuses to get it and I refuse to wait for him. We just meet at the gate, it's what works for us.

What’s one thing you can pack that makes even the worst flight tolerable?

You simply must have 6-28 hours of television downloaded on your fully charged iPad at all times.

Ava Van Dosal, Stylist

What item do you never travel without?

Noise canceling headphones. A friend in music production recommended the ones from Bose — I haven’t looked back since. If I’m watching a movie on the plane, I’ll put the airline headphones in and then put my noise canceling ones on top.

Which three clothing items always make it on your packing list and why? Don’t say underwear.

I always bring a blazer because you can wear it with almost anything and look put together. A tailored white button down for the same reason. My favorite one is from Charvet because it has extra long cuffs. Finally, a silk dress. It’s the easiest way to be casually alluring. You can wear it with a sweater in the winter or solo in warmer climates. And a bonus one is a bikini because you never know!

What’s your go-to travel outfit?

I feel b*tchy saying this, but I’m speaking my truth. It's always a navy hoodie from The Row that somehow runs very warm, an oversized vintage white threadbare t-shirt, silk pants by The Row, compression socks, sneakers, a Balenciaga city bag because it holds a ludicrous amount of things, and my oversized Balenciaga blazer. I top it all off with a travel infinity scarf that doubles as a pillow.

What’s a travel hack you tell all your friends?

I always travel with tea, especially peppermint or chamomile. It’s nice to have a cup between meals or at the end of the day, especially if you’re running between places. Also, getting global entry is worth it for the sheer thrill of breezing by everyone waiting in a two hour line at JFK.

You can only pack one pair of shoes. What are you choosing?

My dark green Gucci loafers. Loafers look great with everything. Plus you can quickly slip them off in airport security.

Which fragrance do you think of when you hear the word “vacation?”

Nuxe sunscreen. I normally don’t do scents in skincare, but this one is heavenly. It always reminds me of my best friend and Italy. The formula is so good, it almost started a fight between us when we couldn’t figure out who was going to bring the last bottle home.

Aniyah Morinia, Beauty Writer & Editor

What’s your go-to travel outfit?

I always go for a model off-duty vibe with an athletic base and a long trench. Lately, I've been loving catsuits with a leather or cotton trench coat over it and a pair of loafers. Throw on a baseball cap and sunglasses and you may just be mistaken for a celebrity at JFK.

What beauty products always make it into your suitcase?

I can't travel without the Tower 28 SOS Spray. It's so hydrating especially after a long, dry flight. Leaving without it would absolutely send me into a spiral.

What’s a travel hack you tell all your friends?

I always tell my friends to plan your airport day based on the boarding time, not the departure time. Living in NYC with terrible traffic and a bunch of travelers, I'm always urging my friends to be early and prepared for any random incidents. I'm like an airport dad making sure everyone has their passports and belongings at all times.

You can only pack one pair of shoes. What are you choosing?

If I could only pack one pair of shoes, I would choose the Giaborghini Black Rosie 25 Loafers. They're so comfortable, even if you have to run to your gate. I always get endless compliments.

What’s one thing you can pack that makes even the worst flight tolerable?

This may be a cliché answer, but getting on any flight without my AirPods is devastating. I feel like there's nothing a good playlist can't fix, even on a terrible flight.

Which fragrance do you think of when you hear the word “vacation?”

It's literally called "VACATION" by Vacation Eau de Toilette. It smells like a trip to the tropics and I can't get enough. I'm so excited to douse myself in this fragrance all summer long.

Marissa Zappas, Perfumer

What item do you never travel without?

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5.

What’s your go-to travel outfit?

Pleats Please pants and a t-shirt.

What beauty products always make it into your suitcase?

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 with and without SPF (one for morning, one for evening), tretinoin, La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mains Barrier Repairing Cream, and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I'd love for La Roche-Posay to sponsor me, by the way!

What’s one thing you can pack that makes even the worst flight tolerable?

Downloading Bandsplain.

Which fragrance do you think of when you hear the word “vacation?”

Sun Card by me.