11 Travel Gifts For Your Frequent Flier Friend

The perfect travel gifts, from the practical to the luxurious, and beyond.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: A selection of practical and opulent gifts for your frequent flier friend.

Every friend group has one: the person who makes traveling their entire personality. You know the type. They have the airplane emoji in their bio; they're constantly waxing poetic about the Delta Sky Club; they refuse to shut up about their credit card's airline points; they're "bi-coastal" and proud. Their annoying obsession with constantly being 30,000 feet in the air does have a silver lining, though: They'll love travel-ready gifts.

To this frequent flier friend, there is absolutely a right and wrong way to travel — and they've mastered the former like a fine art. After all, they know how to hop off a 13-hour international flight looking as refreshed as a day at the spa, and they're always looking for ways to maximize the experience. Whether its gifts that ensure packing efficiency to small moments of luxury, and beyond, you'll find inspiration in NYLON’s selection of the best gifts for the frequent flier in your life, below.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Wailing infants and general airplane noise is no match for Bowers & Wilkins’ noise canceling technology.

Theory Hooded Scarf in Ribbed Cashmere

Theory’s hooded scarf in ribbed cashmere essentially doubles as a very luxurious blanket.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

Acwell’s ultra-fine mist and balancing, nutrient-packed formula makes crust airplane skin a nightmare of the past.

Cadence The Capsule

A customizable, magnetic, leakproof container for all your pills and potions.

Comrad Socks Knee High Compression Socks

Any true traveler knows and appreciates the power of compression socks. Comrad’s come in a cozy merino wool blend and medium compression pressure to keep feet and legs warm and comfortable, whether you’re cramped 30,000 feet in the air or in a six-hour car ride.

Fresh Color & Care Sugar Lip Set

Protect thy pout.

BoraBlueprint Custom Handmade Luxury Press On Nails

Never suffer the agony of a chipped manicure on vacation again thanks to BoraBlueprint’s custom, handmade, reusable, and truly striking press on nails.

Salomon XT-6 Sportstyle Sneakers

Salomon’s XT-6 Sportstyle sneakers are the epitome of fashion meets function. Not only do these sneakers look good with every outfit, but they will be crowned as the most comfortable shoes you’ve ever owned. The innovative Quicklace feature alone is life-changing — no more untied shoelaces!

Le Labo Discovery Set

Fragrance is equally as crucial as your packed vacation outfits. LeLabo’s discovery set features 17 of the brand’s Classic Collection perfumes — mix, match, and layer for a sensual experience.

Away Travel Sleep Mask

Away’s Travel Sleep Mask not only has a molded interior shape to protect your eyes from getting smushed, but also has a discreet pocket for ear plugs.

LOOPS Beauty The Ultimate Traveler

24 hydrogel masks to combat dryness in all its forms.