'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: A selection of practical and opulent gifts for your frequent flier friend.

Every friend group has one: the person who makes traveling their entire personality. You know the type. They have the airplane emoji in their bio; they're constantly waxing poetic about the Delta Sky Club; they refuse to shut up about their credit card's airline points; they're "bi-coastal" and proud. Their annoying obsession with constantly being 30,000 feet in the air does have a silver lining, though: They'll love travel-ready gifts.

To this frequent flier friend, there is absolutely a right and wrong way to travel — and they've mastered the former like a fine art. After all, they know how to hop off a 13-hour international flight looking as refreshed as a day at the spa, and they're always looking for ways to maximize the experience. Whether its gifts that ensure packing efficiency to small moments of luxury, and beyond, you'll find inspiration in NYLON’s selection of the best gifts for the frequent flier in your life, below.