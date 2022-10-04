On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Vaquera, the New York City design duo comprising of Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee, are always in the creative zone. Known for their avant-garde fashion collections that have quickly become highlights at fashion week, DiCaprio and Taubensee recently flexed their design chops in a different way: by creating a luggage collection in collaboration with Away.

As one of three collaborators for Away’s second Designer Collection, DiCaprio and Taubensee got to work right away. “We were so excited to see how our vision could translate into luggage,” Vaquera tells NYLON. “We immediately began thinking of how we could translate some of the themes we work with into this new territory.”

Vaquera’s final design embodies the brand’s exciting spirit, featuring a striking trompe l'oeil rose illusion on a gallery wall white carry-on suitcase and sling bag, echoing a continual theme throughout the brand’s collections. To bring their Away collaboration to fruition, DiCaprio and Taubensee turned to an eclectic series of hit songs and deep cuts — listen to them all, below.

Away

“Gypsy” - Lady Gaga

Patric's favorite Lady Gaga song.

“This Kiss” - Faith Hill

We love our country ladies in the studio.

“Shattered Glass” - Britney Spears

An underrated Britney B-side.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” - Def Leppard

I first discovered this song in high school when I found their CD on the ground of a parking lot while on a family road trip.

“Running Out of Time” - Vivo movie

This one is good for getting ready to / getting stressed out!

“For I Am Cursed” - Youth Code

We love this song so much that it was in two of our show mixes!

“In Da Klub” - DJ David Goblin

This one gets us hyped up when we're deliriously working late at night.

“Part Maudite” - Plebian Grandstand

When we need to lose our minds just a little more.

See more of Vaquera’s collaboration with Away, below, and shop it online now.