The 10 Best Artist-Run Festivals Of 2024 Put On By Jack Harlow, Tyler, The Creator, & More

In the last decade, artist-created festivals have skyrocketed. What was once a field dominated by major players such as JAY-Z, Pharrell, and Tyler, the Creator has now become crowded, with Jack Harlow, St. Louis-based rapper Smino, and YUNGBLUD debuting their own events this year. Amid record-high tour prices and Coachella experiencing its slowest ticket sales ever, this shift could be seen as a response to how fans are approaching live events: More than clout and trendiness, they’re prioritizing niche experiences and meaningful connections.

Another major pro of attending an artist-led event comes down to cost efficiency: A ticket to a multi-day Coachella equivalent will still usually cost more than a pass to a smaller festival, including travel. (General admission passes for artist-run festivals run an average of $250 versus $499 for Coachella.) And since artists typically hold these festivals in their hometowns — Harlow’s Gazebo Festival will take over Louisville, Kentucky — and invite peers to perform with them, there’s also an intimacy factor: Fans are likelier to enjoy (all of) the music while feeling like they’re part of a community. Below, find our guide to the 10 best artist-created festivals to check out this year, with details on how to buy tickets and more.

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. Matt Cowan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival

When: Memorial Day weekend, May 25–26, 2024

Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky

RIYL: Spotify’s Lorem playlist

Who’s taking the stage: SZA, Jack Harlow, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, James Blake, Ravyn Lenae, and more.

What to bring: A lawn chair

How to buy tickets: GA passes start at $255 excluding fees. Payment plans are available.

Purchase tickets here.

When: April 6–7, 2024

Where: Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina

RIYL: What’s hot in hip-hop, rap, and afrobeats right now

Who’s taking the stage: SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Bas, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Amaarae, Teezo Touchdown, Rema, TiaCorine, Luh Tyler, and more.

What to bring: A Yankees hat (though this goes for any NYC-based event)

How to buy tickets: GA and GA+ passes are sold out, but you can join the waitlist. JV, Varsity, and MVP (VIP) passes start at $899 excluding fees.

The Roots’ Roots Picnic

When: June 1–2, 2024

Where: The Mann Center at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RIYL: The music your mom blasted while she was cleaning

Who’s taking the stage: André 3000, Lil Wayne, The Roots, Nas, Jill Scott, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Method Man, Fantasia, Muni Long, Wale, Leon Thomas, Tyla, OT7Quanny, and more.

What to bring: A blanket — it’s a picnic after all

How to buy tickets: GA passes start at $225 excluding fees.

City Girls at the Roots Picnic. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When: Friday, June 21, 2024

Where: Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Missouri

RIYL: Underground rap that deserves more fans

Who’s taking the stage: Smino and “a few very very special guests” that have yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

What to bring: Cash, to peruse the Black on the Block Market before the show

How to buy tickets: GA passes start at $45 excluding fees, and are on sale now.

When: Mother’s Day weekend, May 10–12, 2024

Where: Various venues in New York City, New York

RIYL: The golden age of soul and R&B

Who’s taking the stage: Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Funk Flex, Robert Glasper, The Clark Sisters, and Tiffany Haddish.

What to bring: A mama you love

How to buy tickets: This is a five-part occasion from the arena show at Barclays Center to the brunch at Brooklyn Chop House. To catch ‘em all, purchase tickets here.

When: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Where: The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, U.K.

RIYL: Pop-punk and pop-rap

Who’s taking the stage: YUNGBLUD (naturally), Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean. More guests to be announced.

What to bring: Moshpit-proof eyeliner

How to buy tickets: GA passes start at a little over $62 (£49.50) excluding fees.

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

When: Likely in November 2024, though official dates haven’t been announced.

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

RIYL: Anything trending on TikTok

Who’s taking the stage: The lineup is still TBD, but the festival’s 2023 iteration included SZA, Ice Spice, Clipse, Teezo Touchdown, Kali Uchis, Earl Sweatshirt, and more. Stay tuned for the full lineup, which should be announced by the end of the summer.

What to bring: Baby wipes, water bottles, and portable chargers, per avid Redditors

How to buy tickets: Carnival passes will be available on the website upon announcement. In 2023, GA advance sale passes started at $335 excluding fees.

Coi Leroy performing at Something In The Water 2023. Jessa Gaul/Something In The Water

When: The date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to take place in October 2024.

Where: The Virginia Beach Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia

RIYL: Coachella’s line-ups, but better

Who’s taking the stage: The lineup is still TBD, but Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Wu-Tang Clan, the Jonas Brothers, KAYTRANADA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kehlani have performed in previous years.

What to bring: A beach towel … for the beach

How to buy tickets: In 2023, GA Tier 1 passes started at $195 excluding fees. Festival passes and related ticketing details will be available here upon announcement.

When: Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 31–Sept. 1, 2024

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RIYL: The latest class of rap and R&B royalty

Who’s taking the stage: Not JAY-Z himself, but expect artists the likes of SZA, Lizzo, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Tems, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, TiaCorine, and Coco Jones, per previous years’ lineups.

What To Bring: Good shoes, as it takes place in the heart of the city

How to buy tickets: GA early-bird passes for the 2023 festival started at $180, excluding fees. Sign up here for email and text updates.

When: The date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to take place in late July or early August 2024.

Where: Toronto, Canada (venues pending)

RIYL: Drake

Who’s taking the stage: Drake, OVO members, friends of OVO, and probably a few surprise guests. Watch out for Drake’s official announcement on Instagram.

What to bring: Anything with an owl on it

How to buy tickets: Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Subscribe on the OVO Sound website for updates.