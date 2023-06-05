Hailey Bieber may be known for her understated approach to beauty—think, dewy “no makeup” makeup and of course her viral sheer “glazed donut” nails—but that could all change this summer. Yesterday, the model and founder of Rhode Skin posted her latest manicure, which has taken an out-of-character turn into the world of maximalist, mismatched nails.

Revealing her new summer manicure on her Instagram stories, Hailey first posted a slide of her left hand, followed by a photo of her right hand. Each almond-shaped nail sports a different design, all within a warm-toned pink, purple, and yellow color palette, resulting in a lava-lamp-inspired mani that appears to glow from the sun shining on it. The new mismatched mani combines many popular trends of the season, including the crocodile nail trend, elements of aura nail art, and colorful French tips. The set also includes ombre designs and polka dot patterns in the same warm, summery color palette.

@HaileyBieber / Instagram

While Hailey’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt was credited with her glazed donut nails, Hailey is yet to tag the artist behind the new designs. Zola, however, had already started to be more experimental with Hailey’s usually minimalist manicure style, including “aliencore” yellow nails for Coachella.

@HaileyBieber / Instagram

It’s clear Hailey is leaving her simple, shimmery “glazed” nail looks behind this summer in favor of some over-the-top nail art designs. What Hailey does with her manicures, the world seems to follow so expect to see a lot more freeform “lava lamp” nails of all colors this season. Whether or not this maximalist style inspo will leak into the model’s classic wardrobe choices or minimalist makeup routine remains to be seen. For now, however, it’s clear that we will be seeing more of the mismatched manis this summer. After all, the potential for variations is endless.