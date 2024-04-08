The 7 Biggest Hair Trends Of Summer 2024

If spring sets the stage, then summer is when the performance really begins. After setting your clocks forward, purging your closets, and making future warm weather plans on rainy days, the summer is when you finally get to enjoy the payoff of preparing ahead.

For every wedding, concert, beach weekend, or birthday party that’s now on the schedule, you’re also going to need a look that’s just right for the occasion. And what better way to let everyone know you’re ready for all of the fun and festivities summer has to offer than a new haircut, color, or ’do? Consider lobbing all your hair off or whipping out the bleach for a total transformation. Or try a one-night-only look that gives your hair a completely new vibe, using little more than some strong hair gel or mousse. Below, we’ve rounded up the seven hottest hair trends that are going to rule the season — there’s bound to be one you can’t wait to try.

The New Wet Look

Sydney Sweeney Variety/Variety/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The hard-gelled, sleek, and shiny version of the wet look is out, and a softer more organic style has taken its place. As seen on Sydney Sweeney and Kelsea Ballerini, the new wet look is less about looking drenched, and more about looking gently tousled by ocean wind and waves. If you can still see natural hair texture and movement, you’re doing it right.

Shoulder-Skimming Bobs

Gigi Hadid Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Halle Bailey Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lori Harvey Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re itching to chop off all of your hair, it’s no doubt been at least in part influenced by the wave of new bobs sweeping through Hollywood. One by one, young starlets have been starting the season fresh with less hair below the shoulders. The best part about this cut is not only does it work for every hair type, you can also change up the look on your own by styling it with a new part or curl texture.

Side-Slicked Bangs

Yara Shahidi River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ice Spice Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Along with the long-pushed aside side part, side bangs are coming back in a big way. Polished side bangs make every hair style look more formal and intentional whether your hair is pulled up and back into a bun or hanging loose.

Icy Platinum

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Dixie D'Amelio Courtesy of Dimitris Giannetos

It’s convention that people go lighter with their hair color in the sunnier months, but usually that just means adding some subtle face-framing highlights. But this season, the best new blonde is bright, icy, and rebellious. Warm blonde tones will never go out of style for summer, but if you’re looking to stand out, this is the tone to try.

Pumped-Up Volume

Miley Cyrus Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Instagram/@beyonce

Horse girl beauty is officially a thing, thanks to the cowgirl reinventions of Beyoncé and Bella Hadid. But to embrace the style without looking too home-on-the-range, just give your hair a zhuzh of verticality. Simply apply a volumizing spray or mousse throughout towel-dried hair, and then blow dry your hair upside down to give your hair serious height before finishing the rest of your styling.

Flirty Flips

Zendaya Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Meredith Duxbury Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Emma Stone Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya’s half-up bouffant hair style with curled up ends at a recent Challengers photocall confirms that preppy, 2000s hair flips are on trend for summer (or at least tennis season.) Curling hair out or under adds bounce that makes your hair look extra feminine and flirty.

Super-Long Bangs

Sabrina Carpenter Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Anne Hathaway Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ella Purnell Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We’ve been seeing the macro bang trend on the rise ever since Paris Fashion Week, and it looks like everyone still has yet to trim their bangs. Long, eyelash-skimming fringe gives any haircut another layer or versatility — the extra length makes it easy to wear the bangs blunt and long, center parted like curtain bangs, or even hidden and pinned into the rest of your hair.