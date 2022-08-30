All Of The Celebrities Pivoting to Side Parts in 2022

If you’re all caught up on TikTok hair trends (and Gen Z versus millennial debates), you’ll know that teens on TikTok declared the side part dead almost two years ago. Gen Z deemed the hairstyle peak millennial culture and has perpetuated the middle dominating the hair scene since then. However, there has recently been a stirring amongst celebrities to revert to the hairstyle and it seems the side part comeback is already underway.

With Kim Kardashian posting a sweeping side part on her Instagram last week and Bella Hadid alternating between sleek slicked-down up-dos with a side part and her new bangs with a middle part, the pendulum is swinging back to allow for hair part versatility. This comes as little surprise considering the current Y2K revival, with icons like Aaliyah rocking the side part over that decade.

Aaliyah, 1996 Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston, 2003 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, 1995 Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Whether it’s due to a healthy dose of nostalgia or the hair trend world is just resetting and perhaps healing, the side part revival is inevitable, no matter what Gen Z TikTok says. For better or worse, here are the celebrities making the reset happen.

Kim Kardashian

Kim has undergone a number of hair changes this year so far, going platinum blonde for her Marilyn Monroe homage at the Met Gala moment, chopping her hair into a short bob, and then posting a sleek side part last week. Kim’s new side part has already been approved by her friend and fellow celebrity Emily Ratajkowski, who commented on her post “side part 😍”.

Megan Thee Stallion

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

TikTok be damned, Megan Thee Stallion has always proudly rocked a side part, delivering us sweeping excellence every time.

Bella Hadid

In the past year, Bella Hadid has only gotten more experimental with her hair, switching from a side fringe to full bangs and even the Snooki poof. While it’s safe to say she hasn’t ditched the middle part completely, a side part is now heavily in her hair rotation.

Miley Cyrus

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Black lowlights, a side part, and side bangs? Leave it to Miley to make old hair trends feel fresh again.

Zendaya

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya can do it all, including pulling off a severe side part. While she still wears her hair parted down the middle often, a dramatic side part is now one of her go-to styles— whether she wears it soft and flirty or sleek and severe.

Rihanna

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a true Y2K to current moment icon, Rihanna has always been the side part blueprint, something she loves to remind us with when she brings it back for events like this one in February this year.

Selena Gomez

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We love Selena’s recent revival of her side bangs for her Rare Beauty Kind Words lipstick launch in London. It brings us back to her Wizards of Waverly Place days.