Miley Cyrus Got 2000s-Inspired Black “Lowlights”

While high contrast two-tone hair trends have been circulating over the past few years (hello Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia look), we’ve only just seen retro Y2K chunky highlights and lowlights return in a big way this year. Now, master of the modern mullet, Miley Cyrus, has given her seal of approval on the trend. Miley just got black streaks in her shaggy, platinum-blonde hair and has been sporting her skunk stripes all over town.

The singer debuted the new ’do on The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon, where she and Pete Davidson were promoting their co-hosting debut, as part of Fallon's upcoming New Year's Eve party special in Miami. Miley has already posted about 10 photos or videos of the new hair on her Instagram (because, wouldn’t you?), in matching black and white outfits and an all-pink number. She even compared herself to Disney villain and two-tone hair icon, Cruella de Vil in one Instagram, captioning the image, “Miley de Vil”. Although, instead of parting the two tones in the middle, Miley’s new hair is instead channeling the likes of 2000’s-era Christina Aguilera or Avril Lavigne with skinny, haphazard black streaks scattered through her nearly white blonde base.

While Miley has been rocking versions of her shaggy mullet since last year, the star is a fan of drastic and attention-grabbing hair changes. From pixie cuts to waist-length waves to mini buns, the 29-year-old has experimented with a variety of hairstyles. She’s now found some of her fitting and exciting looks in punk hairstyles– with her now skunk streaks giving a goth edge.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Overwhelmingly, hair trends this winter are rich, dark, and dramatic, with many blonde stars recently making the switch to brunette (like Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish). This, as Miley has proven, does not mean that bleached blonde hair is out entirely, with barcode blonde hair and chunky lowlights providing a way to please both your blonde and brunette impulses. For a more subtle look that still provides contrast, this season has also brought heavily lowlighted blondes, like Adele and Blake Lively.

Always on top of hair trends, Miley’s switch to streaks officially confirms the trend as we head into 2022. As part of the full Y2K revival that we’re currently in the midst of, we can expect to see more Christina Aguilera-esque skunk hair well into the new year. Honestly, we can’t wait.